Hassell’s refurbishment of the Birch Building at the Australian National University has seen the practice take out the Canberra Medallion for 2022 at the ACT Architecture Awards.

The 1968 heritage-listed building has been thoughtfully refreshed to become a best-practice building that supports modern day education and research. The building also was awarded the J S Murdoch Award for Heritage, Enrico Taglietti Award for Educational Architecture and the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture.

Manning Clark House by Robin Boyd was the recipient of the Sir Roy Grounds Award for Enduring Architecture, some 69 years after its completion. The home features many elements deemed contemporary and sustainable even by today’s standards.

There were 12 projects vying for accolades in the Residential Architecture Category, with Jingston House (pictured below) by Rob Henry Architects awarded the Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New), the top award in the category.

“Situated in a cul-de-sac adjacent to a suburban nature reserve, the project’s restrained exterior presents a contextual politeness that counters the strength of the interior,” a Jury statement reads.

Rob Henry additionally took out the Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture for Blue Sky House. CCJ Architects’ Secret Garden House was named the winner of the Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) and the Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture. De Rome Architects received an Award in the Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) for Ziwa House.

Jury Chair Erin Hinton says the awards are an opportunity to celebrate the enduring contribution architects make to the ACT region.

“Several project themes emerged across the categories such as architecture as a catalyst for bold civic and public engagement, architecture as a mediator between past and future, and architecture as foundational to the values of family, safety and retreat,” she says.

The House with Old Roots, by The Mill: Architecture & Design was awarded the Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture. This highly liveable and functional family home achieves high levels of energy efficiency through passive solar design.

Bates Smart was awarded the Sir John Overall Award for Urban Design for Constitution Place, the John Andrews Award for Commercial Architecture, and an Award for Interior Architecture. “Constitution Place is a masterly contribution to the centre of the Griffins’ city beautiful vision for Canberra,” the Jury says.

COX Architecture’s contribution to Canberra’s apartment landscape with twin buildings Alexander and Albemarle saw it win the Sydney Ancher Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing. Finn Street House by Ben Walker Architects won the Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture.

Hinton says the 46 projects entered into the awards demonstrate a number of ways architecture is conceived and delivered. The EmAGN (Emerging Architects and Graduate Network) Project Award went to Owen David Architecture for Scissor House. The successful architectural outcome of Scissor House by a sole practitioner in the EmAGN demographic is evidence of leadership and substantial professional development gained by Owen Abbott.

All winners from the ACT now progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.