Australian construction company BESIX Watpac has been handed the $217 million contract to build the new Barangaroo Station, designed by a combined team of Architectus and Foster + Partners architects.

The station, a part of the new Sydney Metro network, will feature underground station platforms and full fit-out, station entrance, a variety of pedestrian and cycling facilities, surrounding roads, and the public domain works including footpaths, tree planting, lighting and street furniture.

As well as the Barangaroo station, Architectus and Foster + Partners developed Reference Designs for Crows Nest Station, Victoria Cross Station (North Sydney), Pitt Street Station and Waterloo Station, in conjunction with the NSW Government, as well as the upgrades of 11 stations between Sydenham and Bankstown that will be converted to metro standards

BESIX Watpac CEO Jean-Pol Bouharmont says he hopes the contract is only the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the construction company and the NSW Government.

“Barangaroo Station is a landmark project for BESIX Watpac and a major milestone in our strategy to combine the best of our global expertise with our proven Australian experience.

“As a multi-disciplinary contractor specialising in complex projects, Barangaroo Station represents an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our capability and deliver a special result for Sydney Metro and the people of New South Wales.”

The Barangaroo Station site has already been excavated and the BESIX Watpac team is expected to commence construction in October 2021 with completion due in 2023. Sydney Metro City & Southwest is due to open in 2024.