An RMIT-led study has found that architects have a lower-than-average quality of life in comparison to the general workforce of Australia, with two thirds of built environment professions experiencing at least some level of psychological stress.

The three-year project has found that 42 percent of architects believe their work has a negative impact on their wellbeing, while a quarter indicated that they had experienced moderate-to-severe levels of psychological stress.

There were also indications that there is a discrepancy between effort and reward for many respondents, with low pay, long hours and tight deadlines, as well as complexity all regarded as factors leading to feelings of burnout, frustration, and a decreased sense of motivation.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a director, project leader or just starting out in architecture, prioritising the wellbeing of all in the practice are key steps to making the industry a better place to work,” says RMIT Professor Naomi Stead.

“A key factor we found was that while architects are highly committed and believe that their work can make a positive difference in the world, society at large doesn’t necessarily see or understand that potential contribution – to the public domain, sustainability, and improving quality of life for all – amongst other things.

“This means unreasonable pressure on the time and money available to complete work – avoiding that would mean practices are in a better position to avoid disruptive redundancies, improve job security and satisfaction, and pay their people well.”

Worryingly, workers under 36 years are twice as likely to report moderate-to-severe psychological distress in comparison to older respondents. Stead says that is of grave concern.

“Rather than flourishing, parts of this community can best be described as languishing,” she says.

“One of the most notable and concerning findings was that in 2023, the wellbeing of respondents was significantly lower than the Australian population in general and was substantially lower again than our earlier survey in 2021.

The research, which was partnered by the likes of The Australian Institute of Architects, BVN, DesignInc, Elenberg Fraser, Hassell and SJB, has birthed five architectural guides, which aim to improve the quality of life of the country’s architects.

Titled The Wellbeing of Architects, the guides have been published and produced in association with Parlour, and authored by Susie Ashworth, Alison McFadyen, and Justine Clark. The guides are heavily influenced by the acclaimed Parlour Guides to Equity in Practice.

Free and able to be downloaded online, the guides outline ways employers and staff can improve wellbeing in their workplace, with practical suggestions and advice.

The guides have been launched at a two-day symposium headed up by Stead, held at Collingwood Yards. The symposium presented the study’s findings, and proposed and discussed actionable recommendations to address the mental health and wellbeing issues prevalent in the architecture community.