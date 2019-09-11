Australia's tallest timber tower, 25 King, will be open to the public as part of Brisbane Open House.

The tower will play host to a series of events this October:

Afterhouse Talk Series - Tall Timber Building + Taking on Climate Change

Date: Tuesday 8 October 2019, 6-8pm

Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills

Buildings account for 25 percent of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, Australian cities need more tall buildings to accommodate their rapid urbanisation.

Big changes regarding how we design, construct and operate our buildings need to occur if we’re going to accommodate this growth and hit the Paris Agreement’s 2050 zero net emissions target.

Brisbane is helping to lead this charge: 25 King, located in the RNA Showgrounds, is the tallest and largest (by floor area) commercial timber building in the world. Tall timber buildings represent a sustainable way forward because they can sequester up to 74 percent more carbon and are more efficient to build than comparable concrete and steel buildings.

Join architects Bates Smart and leading timber building experts as they discuss 25 King, evolving tall timber design and construction, and how this type of architecture can change the world.

Panel includes:

Chris Ammundsen, senior structural engineer, Aurecon

Dr Paola Leardini, School of Architecture, University of Queensland

Josephine Macleod, principal advisor, Architecture & Design, Office of the Queensland Government Architect

Philip Vivian, director, Bates Smart

Moderated by Tina Perinotto, managing editor and founder, The Fifth Estate

Architect Talk - The Making of 25 King

Date: Saturday 12 October 2019, 11.30am - 12.30pm

Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills

Join Tania Gordon from Bates Smart and Nick Weiske from Aurecon as they discuss their design for 25 King, evolving tall timber design and construction techniques, and how this innovative type of architecture can change the world for the better.

Date: 12-13 October 2019, 10am - 1pm

Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills

25 King is Australia’s tallest and largest engineered timber office building (by gross floor area, as at completion in November 2018). Developed by Lendlease and designed in collaboration with engineers Aurecon and architects Bates Smart, it is a world-class working environment for Aurecon’s 600 plus people. Engineered timber provides an environmentally friendly alternative to concrete and steel, with a lower carbon footprint that creates a connection with nature to promote a sense of wellbeing.

