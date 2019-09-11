Australia's tallest timber tower on show at Brisbane Open HouseAustralia's tallest timber tower, 25 King, will be open to the public as part of Brisbane Open House.
Australia's tallest timber tower, 25 King, will be open to the public as part of Brisbane Open House.
The tower will play host to a series of events this October:
Afterhouse Talk Series - Tall Timber Building + Taking on Climate Change
Date: Tuesday 8 October 2019, 6-8pm
Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills
Buildings account for 25 percent of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, Australian cities need more tall buildings to accommodate their rapid urbanisation.
Big changes regarding how we design, construct and operate our buildings need to occur if we’re going to accommodate this growth and hit the Paris Agreement’s 2050 zero net emissions target.
Brisbane is helping to lead this charge: 25 King, located in the RNA Showgrounds, is the tallest and largest (by floor area) commercial timber building in the world. Tall timber buildings represent a sustainable way forward because they can sequester up to 74 percent more carbon and are more efficient to build than comparable concrete and steel buildings.
Join architects Bates Smart and leading timber building experts as they discuss 25 King, evolving tall timber design and construction, and how this type of architecture can change the world.
Panel includes:
- Chris Ammundsen, senior structural engineer, Aurecon
- Dr Paola Leardini, School of Architecture, University of Queensland
- Josephine Macleod, principal advisor, Architecture & Design, Office of the Queensland Government Architect
- Philip Vivian, director, Bates Smart
- Moderated by Tina Perinotto, managing editor and founder, The Fifth Estate
Architect Talk - The Making of 25 King
Date: Saturday 12 October 2019, 11.30am - 12.30pm
Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills
Join Tania Gordon from Bates Smart and Nick Weiske from Aurecon as they discuss their design for 25 King, evolving tall timber design and construction techniques, and how this innovative type of architecture can change the world for the better.
25 King guided tour during Brisbane Open House weekend
Date: 12-13 October 2019, 10am - 1pm
Location: Aurecon offices, 25 King Street, Bowen Hills
25 King is Australia’s tallest and largest engineered timber office building (by gross floor area, as at completion in November 2018). Developed by Lendlease and designed in collaboration with engineers Aurecon and architects Bates Smart, it is a world-class working environment for Aurecon’s 600 plus people. Engineered timber provides an environmentally friendly alternative to concrete and steel, with a lower carbon footprint that creates a connection with nature to promote a sense of wellbeing.
Click here to learn more about Brisbane Open House.
Image credit: Bates Smart
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot