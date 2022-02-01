Australia’s universities offer many a design school for aspiring architects to hone their skills and embark on the journey towards becoming a registered architect. Using the QS Rankings for the world’s top architecture schools, we present to you the top 10 architecture schools in the country.

Please see the full list below.

The University of Sydney - QS Ranking: 21

Offers a multitude of architecture courses, from a Bachelor of Design in Architecture, through to a Master of Architectural Science (sustainable design). One of the country’s oldest tertiary institutions, USYD’s degrees ensure budding architects are equipped with a diverse skillset that will enable them to tackle social, environmental, commercial and aesthetic concerns critical to the built environment.

The University of Melbourne - QS Ranking: 23

The highest ranking university for architecture in Victoria, students are able to begin their university journey with an Architecture Major for a Bachelor of Design degree. The major teaches students to apply design thinking, develop creative solutions and imagine future environments for living, working and playing.

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology - QS Ranking: 28

RMIT offers a number of degrees tailored to those looking to study architecture, landscape architecture, interior design and urban design. The undergraduate degree, titled the Bachelor of Architectural Design, aims to give students a rich understanding of the profession, and build a diverse set of skills that will carry them through their careers.

The University of New South Wales - QS Ranking: 33

UNSW’s architectural degrees centre around the idea of place. NSW’s second highest ranking architecture school looks to focus upon the physical form and the elevated thinking that supports it in equal measure. The university’s undergraduate degree shows students how to design buildings and their settings to meet the needs of individuals and communities.

Curtin University - QS Ranking: 51-100

Western Australia’s foremost architecture school, Curtin University offers a Master of Architecture which takes a duration of two years to complete. The final stage of a five year educational journey, Curtin’s Master’s degree gives students the hands-on experiences required to thrive in the built environment as a registered practising architect.

Monash University - QS Ranking: 51-100

Monash offers a combined undergraduate and postgraduate course that encompasses all the required learning for an aspiring architect. Dubbed the Architectural Design and Architecture degree, the five year course caters for both domestic and international students, allowing all to move through the key academic stages required to register as an architect or professional in the built environment.

Queensland University of Technology - QS Ranking: 51-100

Celebrating 100 years of fostering architectural talent in 2019, QUT is well equipped to support up and coming architects from the sunshine state. The university has refined its Master of Architecture, with new students focussing heavily on sustainable systems and the application of advanced digital design tools to address sustainability at every stage of the architectural process.

The University of Queensland - QS Ranking: 51-100

Queensland’s second institution on the QS rankings, UQ offers a number of degrees in the architecture, planning and design sectors. UQ says its Master of Architecture prepares its students for a dynamic profession, where they are required to provide design solutions for the many questions facing our growing cities and changing environments.

University Technology Sydney - QS Ranking: 51-100

UTS offers a combined undergraduate and postgraduate similar to QUT, as well as Honours degrees and a separate Master of Architecture. UTS’ Master of Landscape Architecture allows students to engage in a variety of projects that are based upon the big questions that face global contemporary cities and landscapes, such as urban densification, climate change, declining resource supplies and the loss of biological diversity through ecological fragmentation and habitat destruction.

University of Adelaide - QS Ranking: 51-100

The University of Adelaide’s rich history has seen it impart first rate knowledge and architectural prowess to its students for over 60 years. Offering the only double Master degrees in South Australia, each course is taught by practising industry professionals, with students able to access state-of-the-art facilities.

Image: Supplied