Aria Property has unveiled its boutique collection of park-front residences, Casamia by Aria in the heart of Brisbane’s West End.

Overlooking Davies Park, and located adjacent to Aria’s TreeHouse development, Casamia offers a collection of distinctive owner-occupier residences. After TreeHouse, Aria has once again partnered with Rothelowman to create a unique residential offering with Casamia.

Standing 14 storeys high, the boutique tower offers only 44 residential apartments, including two, three, and four-bedroom units, each featuring 3m-high ceilings and an impressive 985m² of resident amenity spaces, enhancing the value and quality of living for each resident.

“Casamia is a testament to our commitment to creating remarkable living spaces that pay homage to the unique character of West End. Building on the success of our TreeHouse development, we've strived to craft homes that encapsulate craftsmanship, detail, and a natural material palette,” Aria Property director Brent Liddell says.

"Despite the challenges facing the construction industry, Aria Property remains steadfast in its mission to provide iconic homes to the residents of Brisbane, contributing to the housing supply in any way we can," he adds.

Casamia’s exceptional rooftop amenities – a hallmark of Aria's developments – include an exquisite infinity pool, hot and cold magnesium baths and a sauna, and an exclusive residents' lounge and private dining room for hosting intimate gatherings. An on-site concierge service has been incorporated to enhance residents' quality of life and cater to their day-to-day needs.

As part of the 2023 UDIA national award-winning developers’ commitment to sustainable living, Casamia introduces an electric vehicle (EV) focus with an electric Mercedes EQC as part of its building-only car-sharing program, while also providing infrastructure for residents to install EV chargers within their units.

Over 80% of the project has been sold to Aria’s past customers and networks, a testament to the company’s track record and ability to deliver unique projects to the marketplace.

Casamia is projected to reach completion in 2026.