Architectus upgrades Chatswood Public School and High School

Architectus are upgrading Chatswood Public School and Chatswood High School with new and improved education facilities to support the student community.

To commence in 2020 and be completed around 2023, consultation of the community has provided clarity about the matters of importance for school communities and feedback has been shared with the design team to inform their planning.

The design that has been submitted for the SSD application retains the Public School on the Pacific Highway and the High School on Centennial Avenue. This concept was presented to the community at information sessions in October 2019. Refinements have been made to aspects of the design including, for example, landscaping, access pathways, vehicle access points and façade treatments.

The Department of Education is proposing to upgrade Chatswood Public School and Chatswood High School. The upgrades will retain both schools on their existing sites and support high-quality educational outcomes to meet the current and future needs of students within the local community.

The project team is working through available options to carefully consider a staged delivery approach.

Although there will be increased temporary facilities and reduced open play space during the staged delivery, student and staff safety and continuity of learning and teaching, is paramount.

Details of how the new facilities will be constructed while accommodating all students and staff on site will become clearer following lodgement of the State Significant Development application.

The project team meets regularly with the school executive teams for their close input into any staging planning.

A key theme from the community consultation was the requirement for adequate performing arts facilities. Chatswood High School will be provided with a new free-standing hall and fixed stage.

The High School annex will be retained to provide teaching and learning support during construction. The current proposed design shows the High School hall being retained upon completion of the upgrade. What is the size of the new High School Hall? The size of the High School Hall will be 1,500m2.The size of the new High School stage will be 100m2. In addition, the existing hall and stage will remain in place.

A key theme from the community consultation was the requirement for adequate performing arts facilities. Chatswood High School will be provided with a new free-standing hall and fixed stage.

Chatswood continues to experience significant residential growth placing increased enrolment pressure on both schools, and in particular Chatswood Public School. The upgrade will accommodate current Public School enrolment numbers in 60 learning spaces. The Bush Campus at Chatswood High School will be retained for use by the Public School for as long as required. The Department is pleased to confirm that separate to this development application, planning is underway for a new primary school in the Chatswood area. A catchment-wide strategy has been developed with planned adjustments to the boundaries of surrounding schools, including the Lindfield Learning Village.

Public School students will benefit from access to quality play space, to contribute to their learning and overall health and well-being. Play space will include but not be limited to a purpose-built Covered Outdoor Learning Area (COLA), multi-use indoor and outdoor sports courts, and rooftop play area. Play space will be improved, with the project team aiming to at least double the space students currently have access to.