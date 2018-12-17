Architectus launches Perth studio

Australian architecture firm Architectus has officially launched its Perth studio at QV1 in central Perth.

"To be a truly national practice it is imperative that Architectus is in Perth," says Architectus managing director, Ray Brown.

"Like all growing cities, the complexity and scale of projects is increasing which suits our skillset, whether across education, workplace, commercial, transport, or residential. It's a great city with a really deep talent pool, which we'll utilise not only for local projects, but to support our projects across Australia."

Providing services in urban design and planning, architecture and interior architecture, Architectus has experienced substantial growth over the last three years, comprising 400 employees across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and more recently Perth.

With key senior hires already underway, the Perth studio is expected to grow to a team of around 30 under the leadership of Managing Principal Mark Mitcheson-Low, supported by well-known Perth design architect Paul Jones, who has been working with Architectus for the last three years.

Perth projects designed by Architectus include multi-unit residential developments Waterbank Building J, The Islands at South Beach, and The Esplanade on the site of the historic Steve’s Hotel, Nedlands (in association with Kerry Hill Architects).

"As someone who grew up in Perth it is wonderful to have the opportunity to be working in the great West and collaborating across Australia. There are so many wonderful opportunities in Perth and I look forward to seeing how Architectus contributes," says Michael Harrison, Architectus' director of urban design and planning.

Image left to right: Architectus’ Mark Mitcheson-Low, Ray Brown and Michael Harrison at the QV1 studio launch. Photography by Jillian McHugh.