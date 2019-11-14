Architectus and K2LD win Victorian School Design Award

Architectus and K2LD have won the Minister’s Award at the Victorian School Design Awards for their work on the design of the Victorian Growth Areas School Project, a major Victorian Government project that encompassed the development of 10 new schools in Victoria over the past three years.

According to the Victorian School Building Authority (VSBA), the design has given these schools the flexible environments and specialist resources they need to deliver 21st century education, as well as the recreational and cultural facilities they can share with their developing communities.

“[This] has been a fantastic team effort that has delivered significant social infrastructure for growing communities,” says Architectus principal and national education sector leader, Mark van den Enden.

“The project will shape the minds of so many generations into the future and ultimately communities in growth areas will be the beneficiary. [It] will ensure that upcoming generations will learn in spaces that are comfortable, community-focused, promote wellbeing and are nurturing for learners.”