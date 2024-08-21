Barangaroo Station, landmark new underground railway station for Sydney, designed by Foster + Partners with Architectus as the executive architect on the project, has opened.

Situated at the northern edge of Barangaroo, the station is part of the Sydney Metro network, providing a vital connection to the emerging harbourside precinct of Barangaroo.

“I want to congratulate everybody who’s worked so hard on bringing this major project to fruition,” says NSW Premier, Chris Minns.

“It’ll be a huge change for Sydney and a big step forward.”

NSW Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen says that this is the biggest change to Sydney’s public transport system since the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“It’s going to double rail capacity across our harbour, take pressure off our heavy rail network and deliver a fantastic new transport service for passengers right across our city.”

On the morning of opening, the new line attracted thousands of commuters, who alongside our rail team, were eager to experience the much-anticipated first day of travel.

“We are very proud to have delivered this transformative railway project with Foster + Partners,” says Architectus Senior Associate, Liam Fitzgerald.

“Barangaroo Station provides a vital connection for the people of Sydney, facilitating access to one of the city’s most rapidly evolving and culturally significant urban precincts.”

According to Architectus Principal and Sector Lead – Rail, Amanda Kershaw, the project is a frank success.

“Challenged to create a flagship underground station within the new cultural precinct of Barangaroo, our collaborative team of talented architects have helped deliver an inspiring outcome which is both connected to the place and an operational efficient transport solution,” she says.

The station’s design embodies Sydney Metro’s commitment to a customer-first approach. The spacious underground station, located approximately 20 metres below street level, is welcoming and intuitive, characterised by simplicity and clarity, ensuring comfort and safety for a diverse range of users.

