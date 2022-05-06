Aqualand has released the second stage of its $1 billion mixed-use development, AURA, to account for rising demand for larger homes and apartments in North Sydney.

The North Sydney area is currently the scene of built environment upheaval at present, with Council looking to increase open space and recreational facilities and improve sustainability and urban design. The Council plans to turn the area into a smart city through implementation of technology and furthering liveability, as well as supporting creative enterprise and cultural expression.

Designed by Woods Bagot and interiors handled by Richards Stanisich, AURA offers a place to live within for generations, offering unobstructed views of the CBD and its leafy surrounds at 168 Walker Street.

The second stage sees a suite of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments released by the developer. The apartments range from 55-262 square metres, with many comprising north-facing living rooms with an abundance of natural light. Larger apartments feature a multi-functional room that is able to be utilised however the resident chooses. Select apartments will also enjoy sunlit, glazed studies.

Residents have the choice of three colour schemes to suit their lifestyle and aesthetic, with marble benchtops in the kitchens and bathrooms and oak and bronze accents seen throughout the interiors. The apartment spaces are flexible and generous, giving flexibility to occupants.

In terms of amenities, AURA by Aqualand features a pool and gymnasium, sun deck and Community Centre exclusive to residents. Aqualand’s hospitality arm, Etymon Projects, will also curate and manage AURA’s multi-level hospitality precinct, which is set to include floor a providore, bakery, diner, and contemporary Japanese eatery. Etymon is in the process of devising a 24/7 concierge service for residents akin to a luxury hotel experience. The development will be in close proximity to the new North Sydney metro station, ensuring it is well connected to the Sydney CBD and beyond.

For more information regarding the development, visit www.aurasydney.com.au.