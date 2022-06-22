Approval for Scott Carver-designed $400M Build to Rent project in South Melbourne

Leading Australian architecture and design firm Scott Carver has received secondary consent approval on the design proposal for the new Build to Rent (BTR) development in South Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend precinct.

Fishermans Bend is Australia’s largest urban renewal project, spanning 480ha with five precincts across the two municipalities of the City of Melbourne and City of Port Philip.

Located in the Montague precinct on the CBD fringe, 15-85 Gladstone Street by global BTR leader Greystar will be Australia’s largest BTR development to date with three towers and a six-storey podium. This build to rent housing project will offer 700 apartments, ground floor retail tenancies and 4,300sqm of residential amenities.

Working with the US-based Greystar for the past five years in the Australian market, Scott Carver has successfully secured planning approval for the purpose-built Build to Rent development at Gladstone Street.

“As demand for renting increases due to a lack of affordability, the Build to Rent model is becoming more desirable, providing security to tenants with the added benefits of elevated service offerings and onsite amenities,” Scott Carver principal Edward Salib said.

“Working closely with Greystar, Scott Carver has refined the international model to align with local compliance requirements, including apartment design guidelines, and used our experience and expertise across residential, hotel and hospitality projects to further enhance the lifestyle offering.”

Greystar Australia senior director of development Sean Ryan said Greystar is delighted to partner with Scott Carver to realise the company’s latest development site in Melbourne.

“Edward Salib and the talented team at Scott Carver have been trusted to bring our vision for the Gladstone Street project to life – a development which Greystar believes takes renting to the next level,” Ryan said.

“Set to be one of the largest ever of its kind in Australia, the project is forecast to create 1,000 full-time equivalent construction-related jobs, with approximately 90 related jobs generated upon completion. The apartments will eventually become home to 1,500 residents and will be key to the regeneration of the wider Fishermans Bend precinct and achieving future population growth targets in Melbourne.”

As part of Melbourne’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the Fishermans Bend urban renewal precinct has committed to achieving a minimum 5-star Green Star rating. Aligned with similar environmental goals, the Gladstone Street project will be an all-electric development, which will set the benchmark for a net-zero energy sustainable apartment model.

Scott Carver director Nicholas Bandounas said the design team is looking forward to contributing to the cultural enrichment and sustainability of the evolving precinct.

“We are thrilled to work on one of Australia’s largest Build to Rent developments with Greystar, the global leader in rental housing products, and deliver purposeful design that positively shapes the Build to Rent experience.”

Construction at Gladstone Street will commence in July 2022 with completion slated for 2024.

Image: Supplied