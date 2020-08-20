MPavilion releases 'Encounters with Design and Architecture'

Published by Thames & Hudson Australia in collaboration with the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, MPavilion: Encounters with Design and Architecture is the first publication on the MPavilion project and chronicles the first six remarkable years.

A celebration of what MPavilion has collectively achieved, this volume captures the incredible contributions of each of the MPavilion architects from 2014 to 2019; Sean Godsell, Amanda Levete, Bijoy Jain, Rem Koolhaas, David Gianotten, Carme Pinós, and Glenn Murcutt, and celebrates the hundreds of collaborators who have made MPavilion a local and global design icon.

Commenting on the MPavilion concept: "Even with the most modest of architecture projects, you are changing the world." —Rem Koolhaas, Founder, OMA

"Architecture is a service to society; it changes people’s lives and makes society possible. That’s why I liked Naomi Milgrom’s MPavilion project— it’s social, and it’s for the citizens to use.

We need to find a new language and that time has come. It’s time for free and flexible architecture." —Carme Pinós, Founder, Estudio Carme Pinós

Available from August 18, 2020, the richly illustrated monograph designed by Australia’s award-winning creative agency Studio Ongarato comprises a series of seven essays by stellar contributors; Stephen Todd, Julia Peyton-Jones, Rory Hyde, Aric Chen, Ellie Stathaki, Caroline Roux and Françoise Fromonot.

Exploring how each architect addressed the design of MPavilion, the book reflects a growing and much needed broader conversation about design today, and investigates the critical use of pavilions, parks, and public spaces in creating healthier cities and communities.

"MPavilion is part of the general phenomenon around the world where people enjoy discussing contemporary ideas. It is part of the phenomenon of encouraging people to be participants rather than simply an audience." —Sir Nicholas Serota CH, Chair, Arts Council England