From panel talks with luminaries to interactive installations and wrapping up with a memorable after party, Saturday Indesign 2024 delivered a convivial experience for Australia’s design community.

Creativity and connection were at the fore at Saturday Indesign 2024, when Sydney metamorphosed into a design aficionado’s playground for a blockbuster day on 7 September. The event brought together the design elite with an impressive lineup of panel discussions, showroom tours, product launches and hands-on workshops.

From one end of the city to the other, 29 showrooms opened their doors to welcome attendees for a day filled with innovation and inspiration. Designers, architects, industry professionals and enthusiasts came together to foray into the latest in furniture, interiors and product design, all while indulging their design palate (and their tastebuds with bottomless hospitality offerings.)

Attendees had the chance to get up close and personal with bespoke pieces and projects hosted by the most prodigious design companies, sparking discussions about what the future holds for design. Meanwhile, panel talks with design luminaries like Thomas Hamel and Greg Natale pulled crowds eager to hear from the most influential voices in the industry.

The assorted program of events kept attendees on their toes throughout the day. Whether it was taking part in a showroom tour to discover novel collections and concepts or diving into interactive installations that invited participation, there was never a dull moment. Workshops were buzzing with creative ideas, while impromptu conversations sparked collaborations over a drink or two. And let’s not forget the feast of food and drink — generously provided throughout the day. It’s safe to say, you were never left wanting.

As the day wound down, the festivities certainly did not. The afterparty at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, hosted in partnership with Signature Appliances, kept the ebullient energy alive as everyone gathered to celebrate an event. Conversations carried on late into the night, fuelled by the excitement of everything seen and learned.

Saturday Indesign could not have happened without the support of our fantastic sponsors. Ovolo Hotels kept the party spirit alive as our Hotel Partner, Signature Appliances was our Bag Partner, Anterior XL kept everyone hydrated as our Hydration Partner, Klaro was our Studio Bus Partner, CULT provided the hop-on hop-off shuttles, Verosol supplied the lanyards and Saunders Lynn & Co offered essential support as our Exhibitor Supporter.

With an array of events and activities, Saturday Indesign 2024 was a success, showcasing the best of what Australia’s design scene has to offer. Whether you were there for the panel talks, the product launches or simply to soak up the creative atmosphere, it was a day to remember.

As the sun set on Saturday Indesign, the crowds descended on Ovolo Woolloomooloo to finish off a long and stimulating day with some fun and revelry.

For many, the last leg of the day involved the short stroll to Ovolo from Stylecraft’s 24th-floor party. We can neither confirm nor deny that Daft Punk showed up for a DJ set, but what we do know is that – after a full day of showroom visits and panel talks – the people of Sydney’s design community were ready to let loose after dark.

The 2024 Saturday Indesign Afterparty was put on in association with Signature Appliances and Ovolo Hotels, creating the perfect end to the standout day in the design calendar. Around 300 guests attended the exclusive ticketed party, which was held last year in Melbourne at Industry Lanes.

With the impressive Ovolo venue nestled on the edge of the harbour among Woolloomooloo’s wharves, guests were first greeted with an elegant entry sequence as they ascended from street level into the party area. With atmospheric lighting and a spacious setting, this year’s Afterparty allowed for both extravagant fun and serene pockets where friends old and news could catch up and reflect on the day.

The inviting Afterparty was populated with a wide cross-section of the design community, from showroom CEOs and high-profile designers to student volunteers who helped keep things moving at venues throughout the day.

The excitement isn’t over yet, as we’re already looking ahead to 2025 when Saturday Indesign returns to Melbourne. The date is yet to be announced, but one thing’s for sure — it’s going to be just as big, bold and inspiring as ever. Stay tuned.