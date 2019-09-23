Adelaide's tallest residential building now open

Adelaide's tallest residential building, a $100 million 30-storey building located at 29 Angas Street, has welcomed its first residents.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the first residents of Kodo, who will not only breathe life into the building, but invigorate the surrounding area and further add to the ever-increasing vibrancy of the Adelaide CBD,” says developer Flagship CEO Mark Jarman, who added that construction will soon commence on the adjacent ‘Penny Place’ apartment development now that Kodo is complete.

“Many of these first residents of Kodo were early adopters of the project, embracing our vision of inner city living from the beginning, so it’s certainly very exciting to see them move in and start a new chapter in their lives.

“Since we turned the first sod on-site two years ago, an enormous amount of hard work and long hours have gone into constructing Kodo. To stand back and look at the finished building today as a magnificent new structure on the Adelaide city skyline is very satisfying indeed.”

Located near Victoria Square, Kodo includes 202 apartments set on a four-storey podium from ground level, which incorporates an entrance foyer, car parking, bicycle parks and apartments.

On the top floor of the podium, an exclusive ‘sky garden’ for residents has been established, with landscaped entertaining and recreation areas, as well as surrounding apartments with mezzanine floors and generous private terraces.

Additional one, two and three-bedroom apartments then rise up another 26 levels, offering unprecedented views across the city and towards the Adelaide Hills and coastline.

In addition to becoming the tallest residential building in Adelaide, Kodo also becomes the first in South Australia to be serviced on-site by a full-time building and strata manager. Leading body corporate manager Strata Data has commenced on-site managing all aspects of the building, including a 24-hour, 365 days a year emergency maintenance line for residents.

Kodo’s completion also paves the way for construction to soon commence on the neighbouring $65 million Penny Place apartment development, which forms the second stage of Flagship’s masterplan for the inner city site.

The 24-storey Penny Place development will rise 72m and include 152 apartments, car parking and a bike store. There will also be a ground floor lobby, resident lounge and kitchen, and space for a retail outlet, as well as a greened public square. Construction of Penny Place is anticipated to commence later this year ahead of estimated completion in 2021.