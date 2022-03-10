ARM Architecture has been appointed as the Principal Design Consultant for the Melbourne Girls Grammar (MGGS) campus overhaul, which will see the historic institution’s school grounds revamped for the 21st century.

The new campus will be developed as part of the school’s 2020 strategic vision, with ARM winning the position after being chosen from a shortlist of five renowned architecture firms. The vision will be developed via a Strategic Development Framework that will span 15 years of future planning.

The Merton Hall and Morris Hall campuses will be adapted to modern pedagogical needs, ensuring they foster student learning habits and interactions, with a focus on celebrating excellence, innovation and biophilia while retaining key features pertaining to the School’s heritage.

“The project will be an agent of change for the Merton Hall and Morris Hall campuses; a catalyst to create educational experiences that are learner-centred, engaging, aspirational and future focused,” says ARM Project Director Amber Stewart.

ARM has curated an all-female team to oversee the project to align itself with MGGS’s empowerment of women. The design process begins with a thorough stakeholder engagement process and collaborative briefing, followed by a concept design phase.

MGGS Principal Toni Meath says the campus upgrades will be made in order for the school to remain at the forefront of the evolution of education.

“This is a story of collaboration, vision, and capability. We are creating a campus that defines the essence of MGGS, the strength of its community, and the future of education. Through the articulation and curation of our spaces we will encapsulate the culture of the School today, and inspire generations to come” she says.

“Our focus is to set the stage for the next 15 years. We are defining a vision for our School that enables innovative education design and the very best teaching and learning practices. We want to inspire in our Grammarians a passion for lifelong learning and a respect for the environments in which they learn and engage with others.”

ARM has been involved in a number of primary, secondary and tertiary education projects, namely at St. Leonards College (pictured top) and the University of Melbourne (pictured above).

A team of specialists across varied domains including landscaping, engineering and project management have also been commissioned, with project partners Bush Projects, Root Partnerships, ADP Consulting, Slattery and Urbis on board to help bring the project to life.

The new MGGS Strategic Development Framework will be revealed in the second quarter of 2022.

Images: Supplied