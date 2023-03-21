ALAND unveil final chapter for Merrylands development

ALAND has submitted plans for the final stage of its $800 million The Gladstone Village precinct, located at Merrylands in Sydney’s west.

The final stage, designed by PTW Architects, Land & Form Studio Landscape Architects and Think Planning, comprises 310 residential apartments and four retail spaces across three buildings, which range in height from 12 to 16 storeys.

Once completed, 1,100 residential apartments will be located onsite, as well as a number of retail activations and a central park which acts as the heart of the precinct.

ALAND Senior Development Manager Anas Rahhal says the considered design approach for the second and third stages of the development have resulted in an ideal urban design outcome.

“We were fortunate to continue working with our leading design team to develop the design for stage three of The Gladstone Village,” he says.

"With these schemes we set out to sculpt best in class tower design striking a fine balance between aesthetics, durability, end user affordability and amenity. The result is a family of towers unique in their own identity. Through a mix of brick, precast concrete, filigree metallic elements of warm bronze and pale gold fused in curved modulation, we are eager to deliver a development of this calibre to Merrylands.”

All three new buildings contain resident-exclusive rooftop spaces complete with infinity viewing decks, tranquil garden sanctuaries, flexible lawn, BBQ pavilion spaces and an outdoor cinema. An additional 2,500 sqm of green space will also be created, including a new park in the centre of Merrylands.

ALAND Head of Development Ryan Lane says the inclusion of a public domain in the third stage completes the vision for Merrylands' masterplanned precinct.

“This final stage will round off a transformational project to the north-eastern edge of the Merrylands town centre,” he says.

“With the delivery of multiple parks, future road and cycleways and enhanced walkable connections and activated streetscapes, The Gladstone Village will become a vibrant public realm for all ages.”

Construction of the first stage of the precinct, Quartz, is currently underway, with the building expected to be completed later this year.

For more information, click here.