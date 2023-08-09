Development plans for a $25 million, Warren & Mahoney-designed Fitzroy residential project – ns277 – have been given the green light, which the practice says is an epitome of responsible development.

Developed by JMSN, ns277 comprises 10 residences enveloping an internal courtyard, deeply inspired by Paris and London townhouses. The building’s facade extends to the fourth floor without a setback, which the developer claims is key to the responsible development mantra the project has been designed with.

“Fitzroy is a suburb that is densifying and needs to densify, but it can be done in a way that honours the existing neighbourhood and avoids overdevelopment,” says JMSN Founder Sam Jamieson.

“With ns277, we are looking to set a new benchmark of what that can look like, taking the learnings from Europe’s mature, urban cities and applying them in a way that is thoughtful and conducive to modern Australian lifestyles — an approach that will underscore all JMSN projects in future.”

Jamieson is the son of Harry the Hirer founder Rick Jamieson, with the design typology for ns277 cultivated following trips to Europe to procure temporary structures for his father’s development company. He believes that European architecture’s design principles could be better integrated into the Australian built environment.

“The evolution of inner city developments has seen many inspired by Brooklyn-style warehouse conversions, but in Fitzroy, a neighbourhood defined by its Victorian terrace homes, JMSN is exploring influences from Paris and London that better reflect local lifestyles and the aesthetic vernacular of the area,” he says.

“The brief for our architect was to take the form, flow and materiality of European architecture and add a distinctly modern Australian flair. It was important to pick up cues and best practice, but never about replication.”

Juliet windows, curved entryways and a palette of polished concrete and brick underline the European influence. Warren and Mahoney principal Nick Deans says the sensitive design approach is considerate of the end user and surrounding neighbours.

“This lot is located in a special part of Napier Street and the considered design of ns227 blends seamlessly into a neighbourhood of high-calibre developments,” he says.

“The design speaks directly to the Victorian vernacular of Fitzroy and has a feeling of solidity and timelessness about it. It’s a building that is good now and will only get better with age. All of the apartments are unique in layout, offer generous floorplans and delightful finishes, which are sure to create welcoming homes for owner-occupiers.”

The internal courtyard is lushly landscaped, with a water feature placed at the epicentre. The courtyard will assist in allowing natural light to permeate throughout the residences. On Napier Street, window planter boxes will spill hardy and long-flowering geraniums, while an ivy will fill the facade in a nod to both London homes and the surrounding Fitzroy context.

Construction is slated to commence in 2024.