L.U. Simon Builders’ ingenious construction of the Le Meridien 5-star Marriott Hotel in Melbourne has seen the company awarded the Master Builder of the Year for its work in reimagining the former site of the historic Palace Theatre.

Located on Bourke Street, the meticulous construction approach saw L.U. Simon dug 12 metres underground, removing some 5,000 trucks worth of material through the CBD. The site – located within a heritage precinct – meant a number of heritage regulations were to be adhered to, while construction could not disturb nearby laneways, public protection orders, neighbouring outdoor dining and transport networks.

It is the third time L.U. Simon has been crowned Master Builder of the year, and follows on from taking out the Australian Institute of Building’s National Building Professional of the Year Award for the completion of the hotel.

“Significantly, we developed a build methodology that satisfied the Melbourne City Council sufficiently to let us demolish the former Palace Theatre,” says L.U. Simon Builders’ Senior Project Manager, Dennis L. Moschoyiannis

“It helped that we had 60 years of local knowledge to convince stakeholders that the job could be built and that it would be built with minimal disruption to the adjacent Princes Theatre and public transport network.

“We also like to acknowledge our key design consultants, Peddle Thorp, JBA, Northrop and Marriott Design. This job would not have been a success without a devoted team providing not only professional but also practical services from start to finish.”

Commencing in November 2020, the construction of Le Meridien dealt with covid lockdowns and supply chain issues. Despite these challenges, the project was handed over three weeks before its delivery.

“The Victorian building and construction sector continues to push ahead on a path of success,” says Geoff Purcell, President, General Contracting Sector Committee, Master Builders Association, Victoria.

“The scope of work is tremendous. The outcomes for consumers continue to be spectacular.”