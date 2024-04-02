Plus Architecture’s vision for the future $2 billion mixed-use precinct at Mermaid Waters has been unveiled, which will become a landmark destination on the glitter strip once complete.

Dubbed The Landmark, the Aniko Group-developed precinct comprises three residential towers, 10,000 sqm of A-grade office and medical space, a waterfront retail and dining precinct, plus a luxury hotel tower.

The site sits near-at-hand to Broadbeach’s public transport precinct, plus the Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, The Star Gold Coast Casino and Mermaid Beach, underscoring its future significance to Gold Coast residents and visitors.

“Working on this development has provided a unique opportunity for us to lead the design of not just a building but an entire precinct,” says Plus Director Danny Juric.

“Creating a beautiful destination that will draw in tourists and residents alike, we have designed integrated vertical communities which will be supported through a range of high quality and accessible amenities.”

The immediate coastal locale informs the facade of each tower. Earthy tones and subtle curves have been envisioned by Plus, while powder coated aluminium adorns the top of the residential towers. Fluted concrete, glazed balustrades and tinted glazing maximise privacy while maintaining the coastal feel.

The precinct has been envisioned as unique component parts, which has created secondary and tertiary movement pathways. Parks and laneways activate the ground plane, while retail and hospitality spaces provide places of connection. The facades of towers three and four differ to their counterparts, featuring a “distinct architectural aesthetic that reaches for the sky and embraces the iconic location.”

Aniko Group Founder and Managing Director, George Mastrocostas says his company and Plus Architecture have endeavoured to create a precinct that will transcend generations.

“Mermaid Beach has become the Gold Coast’s most dynamic beachside suburb, and this development will create a new beating heart for the area,” he says.

“Working with Plus Architecture we have developed a scheme that will elevate the experience of both residents and visitors. Harnessing the site’s prime and unique location, every element of this design has deeply considered the end-users experience and the last memories we wish to create for them.”

The residences for the first stage of The Landmark are scheduled to hit the market in the coming months, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2025.