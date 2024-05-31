Box Hill is currently a hive of development as developers clamber to make their mark on the suburb before the completion of the Suburban Rail Loop line, which will extend to Melbourne’s east.

Draft structure plans are currently in the works which will define much of the development that revolves around the rail link. But with completion anticipated for another decade, the present-day movement of Golden Age Group’s SKY SQR is right now taking centre stage.

The mixed-use precinct, designed by Fender Katsalidis, comprises two towers united by a podium boasting a number of commercial, retail, hospitality and medical tenancies. FK have looked to minimise the visual weight of the two residential towers with the integration of the ground-floor podium, which maximises the public realm with a series of urban streets and laneways. Glazing also defines public and private areas.

Icon has been recently awarded the tender to construct the precinct. Golden Age Chief Investment Officer Bing Chen says the project is an evolution of the developer’s completed Box Hill project, the award-winning, DKO-designed Sky One Plaza.

“We’re delighted by the progress in letting SKY SQR, a project we believe will make a substantial contribution to the diversity, vibrancy and long-term prosperity of the city of Box Hill,” he says.

“We could not be more excited about delivering another iconic project to Box Hill, continuing to shape this vibrant suburb by creating a mixed-use project with services and experiences close to home and to the SRL transport interchange.”

Local: Residential will deliver and operate 425 apartments located in the two 17-floor residential towers. 1,180 sqm of outdoor green space and high-level amenity will define the residential portion of the precinct, which includes an 80 seat co-working space, three private dining rooms, a 25m indoor pool, exercise and wellness studios, games and entertainment rooms, and pet wash and electric car share facilities.

SKY SQR is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.