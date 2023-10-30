Architectus has unveiled its initial plans for the University of New England’s (UNE) Tamworth Central project, which comprises a number of shared, versatile spaces equipped for modern research and learning.

Created in consultation with First Nations design partner, Yerrabingin, and members of the local community, the four-storey building mimics the nearby river and landscape and seeks to enliven the edges of its site. Recycled bricks, textured concrete, paved stonework, and steel in natural and grey tones channel the river and endemic flora and fauna.

“We designed with community in mind, including First Nations peoples, future students, and industry. Our concept promotes student success, equitable access to learning, and an environment that is inclusive and welcoming,” says Architectus Principal Karl Eckermann.

“The materials, colours, and soft geometry of the building reflect the landscape, making it an architecturally significant addition to Tamworth.”

A verandah wraps around the building and filters light and promotes connection amongst occupants. To the south, the building’s form opens out towards the floodplain, mirroring the adjacent mountains and bend in the river, additionally providing shading from intense heat, while a glass curtain wall allows for soft light to permeate through the interior spaces.

Upon entry, a triple-height space and sculpted ceiling – reminiscent of nearby volcanic ridges – welcomes students and teachers. The timber tones, stucco, and corded carpet in warmer hues soften the interior language, and washed light from concealed skylights fills the space with natural light.

Designed to achieve a 5-Star Green Star rating, Indigenous knowledge has been embedded within the building to improve circulation, with curved pathways and ramps connecting and uniting the precinct. Carefully selected paving and plantings form interconnected landscaped spaces which help to delineate areas for flexible use and enable outdoor informal/formal learning.

UNE Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran believes the concept outlines the university’s desire to create a community-conscious tertiary precinct.

“The proposed building design shows an inspiring physical space for student support and engagement with the community,” he says.

“The designs presented today show how the building’s spaces might flexibly adapt to the community's needs as the city grows and its education needs change.”