83 Pirie Street, designed by Woods Bagot for Cbus Property, has reached completion. The Adelaide office tower, located on 83 Pirie Street, is regarded as the most sustainable building in the city of churches.

The tower’s form is broken down into three blocks with a similar materiality to nearby buildings. A glass lobby with canopy, intricate brickwork, and a soft transparent mesh make up the three volumes of the tower.

The building spans 30,000 sqm across 22 levels and will house the Government of South Australia’s Department for Infrastructure and Transport as its anchor tenant.

“83 Pirie Street provides a vital contribution to the urban realm of Adelaide,” says Woods Bagot Director Thomas Masullo.

“A combination of hospitality, wellness and commercial functions build upon the business and lifestyle character of the Pirie Street precinct. Active frontages and generous setbacks return space back to pedestrians and unlock the key north-south axis of the city.”

The building is Adelaide’s first all-electric carbon neutral building, and the first to be accredited with a Platinum WELL v2 pilot pre-certified rating. It is also the first commercial and retail mixed-use building that will not use natural gas. In addition to all these ‘firsts’, the tower will be the first Platinum WiredScore building delivered in Adelaide, achieved via a focus on providing world-class technology infrastructure, connectivity and cyber security.

“Designed to meet net zero carbon in operation, 83 Pirie is targeting a 5.5 star NABERS Energy design rating, including a 100-kilowatt onsite solar system and an established renewable electricity purchasing arrangement to make the all-electric base-building powered entirely by renewable energy,” says Cbus Property CEO, Adrian Pozzo.

83 Pirie Street features a number of amenities including a wellness centre, end-of-trip facilities, a rooftop terrace and wide-ranging views of the Adelaide Hills.

Masullo says that Pirie Street’s history as a residential street, comprising businesses with attached homes, informed the tower’s bridging of work style and lifestyle.

“The transparent lobby, end-of-trip facilities and retail spaces work to activate Pirie Street and create a transition from the outside world to the workplace. Pedestrian movement and outdoor dining also contribute to a laneway culture within Freemasons Lane,” he says.

Woods Bagot’s focus on health and wellbeing has also ensured the tower has achieved Platinum WELL pre-certification.

“It’s a unique point of difference from other CBD office towers, enhancing the fresh air and collaborative spaces available to tenants,” Masullo says.