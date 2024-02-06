Rezoning changes made by the South Australian government will create over 1,000 homes in the current years, located in three separate precincts in Adelaide’s north, south and west.

Currently engulfed in its own housing crisis, the state government hopes to account for the demand in key growth areas. Plans for green, walkable suburbs complemented by affordable housing lots have been devised by the state’s planning departments.

The three precincts are located at West Lakes (489 allotments), Hillier Park (400 allotments) and O’Sullivan Beach (114 allotments). The West Lakes site, the location of the former SA Water Wastewater Treatment Plant, will provide 500 medium density houses, maximising their proximity to the lake frontage and key transport options.

At Hillier Park, the rezoning has been made to a parcel of land adjacent to the Hillier Residential Park. Providing lots to over 50s looking to downsize, the state government hopes that new opportunities for affordable housing will be created through the rezoning.

In Adelaide’s south, O’Sullivan Beach will enable vacant land to be developed into low to medium density housing, with a new noise barrier to reduce the impact to the area from nearby industry.

The rezonings form part of the wider A Better Housing Future scheme, which will assist some 50,000 South Australians in finding a new home. Reforms made to land, planning approvals and taxes, plus an improvement in public housing design are all designed to increase housing supply for South Australians.

With all three rezonings confirmed, property owners are now able to commence detailed Master Plan design work and submit concept plans, with civil works on the sites expected to commence this year.