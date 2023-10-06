ISPT and Wardle’s relationship has bore fruit once more, with investor and architect combining to craft an adaptive reuse design outcome for 477 on Pitt Street, located at the southern end of the Sydney CBD.

The precinct comprises three buildings – the original 1922 Australian Gaslight Co (AGL) showroom, a historic Presbyterian manse, and Sydney’s first ever fire station – all of which have been reinvigorated by a $135 million injection. Wardle’s thoughtful approach has seen the practice create a number of coherent, modern and flexible spaces able to be utilised by occupants.

“We’ve taken great care with the materials we’ve selected on 477, our choices are informed and actively researched,” says Wardle Partner, John Wardle.

“Production and material manufacturing techniques are scrutinised to minimise our impact on the environment. We have a commitment to effect positive change not only at 477 but wherever we can.

“The interior finishes adapt the foyer spaces into flexible, lively workspaces that are not only healthy but also durable and environmentally responsible.”

Wardle’s expertise in heritage architecture and challenging the conventions of contemporary has culminated in a respectful, thoughtful, modern precinct. ISPT and Wardle worked alongside Yerrabingin to craft lush green landscapes on the Sun Deck and building edges, channelling the vast swamp that once sat on the site.

Each entrance is conceived as large and dramatic, while the entrance foyer’s remarkable LED display able to be viewed from the street, while a 16-metre communal concrete seat contrives connection amongst occupants and the community.

Embodying a contemporary workplace, third spaces have been made available by tenant partners and the wider community, as well as private events. One of these third spaces, Verandah, comprises a 19m long handcrafted lobby table to provide tenant partners a place of quiet contemplation, or socialisation, depending on preference.

The original AGL showroom’s typology has been left intact by the practice, repurposed as an interactive events space called the Collider. Able to hold a capacity of 250 people, classical columns, an ornate ceiling and a dome-lit skylight embody its 19th century art-deco grandeur.

Wardle Partner, Jasmin Williamson, says the repurposing of existing elements has made for an intriguing workspace for tenants, occupants and the public alike.

“477 Pitt Street is an exemplar of adaptive re-use. The renewal of an entire city block is more sustainable, better integrated with heritage, with excellent connection to the street and flexible workspaces embedded to support new work patterns,” she says.

“The next stage of the façade overclad has commenced which will revitalise the external appearance of the 30-level tower and improve the sun shading of existing windows and provide a much-needed transformation to the tower.

Sustainably speaking, 477 is powered completely by renewable energy, while boating a 5-star Indoor Environment NABERS rating. 97 percent of construction waste was recycled by Buildcorp, while green low carbon concrete was used during the construction process.

“Our thoughtful approach to the design and construction of 477 has saved 20,000 tonnes of embedded carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere, compared to a standard new build of equivalent size,” Williamson continues.

A testament to the considered design of 477, Wardle has committed as a tenant partner of the building and now calls Level 21 of 477 Pitt Street home for their Sydney team.