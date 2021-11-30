A trio of opulent Brighton penthouses are soon to hit the market with the tag of being the most opulent penthouses to be released within the coastal Melbourne suburb.

Designed by SJB, the three penthouses – Coleridge, Mitford and Wordsworth – are an exercise in composition, rhythm and form. The penthouses form part of Sunkin’s 448 Brighton project, which comprises 17 apartments located on the corner of St Kilda and Head Streets.

Each penthouse spans two levels, comprising their own private spaces that encourage alfresco dining irrespective of time of year. The kitchen designs for each penthouse is also individual, with open-plan designs utilised in order to increase connection.

The Wordsworth penthouse is regarded by Sunkin as the ultimate in high-rise living. Spanning close to 700sqm in total, the Wordsworth comprises four bedrooms, a wine room/ study, 3.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool and a park home to views of the garden city. The Wordsworth is expected to fetch around $7 million.

The Coleridge spans just over 500sqm, complete with four bedrooms plus wine room/study and two bathrooms, while the Mitford is the smallest of the trio at 470sqm and three bedrooms.

The residences feature an abundance of space and storage, with a number of first-rate appliances featured within the kitchens. Sunkin’s Executive Director, Jason Zhu, says the penthouses have been created with a resident-first approach.

“We have chosen kitchen appliances that will help to elevate the cooking environment as a collaborative and social place, where residents can still be present with guests as they’re using the stove top as opposed to having their back turned,” he says.

“While the interiors are very finely considered, they are also an extraordinary canvas, providing residents with the opportunity to make it their own.”

SJB Architecture’s design sees the implementation of a relaxed earthy palette that features a number of natural materials. Robust timber flooring, brass, and marbled stone combine to evoke a Mediterranean feel, while the attention to detail and seamless joinery express an authentic passion for design.

Tristan Wong, Director of SJB Architecture, says the practice endeavoured to ensure each penthouse possessed a strong connection with nature.

“Large balconies and picture windows flood each residence with natural light, while the outside foliage creates dappled shadow, and the feeling of living in the treetops,” he says.

While the penthouses have their own private rooftop terrace, ground floor residents have access to a large 532sqm garden oasis, created by Jack Merlo. Sunkin has recorded close to $6 million in sales for the past five weeks as the project nears completion, with strong interest from local downsizers and regional purchasers seeking a city pad in Melbourne’s bayside.

The penthouse collection is due to hit the market in early February. For more information, please visit 448brighton.com.au.