Looking for new office space? Well, look no further as Iranian architectural firm Polsheer Architects have restored an over 300-year-old home in the Isfahan province of central Iran and transformed it into their headquarters.

Reflecting the Isfahani style of traditional Persian architecture, which emerged during the Safavid dynasty period in the 16th century, the house successfully integrates three different architectural traditions spanning three eras in Iranian history. The southern wing is the oldest, dating back to more than 300 years while the northern wing is from the Zand era of 250 years ago, and the eastern wing has elements from the Qajar era, about 150-200 years ago, when the house served as the British General Consulate in Isfahan.

After purchasing the house in 1998, Polsheer Architects embarked on a comprehensive restoration and conversion project, which was completed in 2001.

The restored building features a small courtyard with a pool, surrounded by a series of rooms arranged on two levels. Double-height vaulted ceilings, sculptural walls with stucco work, decorative art and magnificent paintings, multi-coloured windows, elegant timber doors and fretwork windows have been retained and restored by the architects. The Isfahani architectural style, which can be seen in several grand palaces and mosques from the period, informs the spatial and structural composition of the building.

Awarded a UNESCO prize in 2002, the Polsheer House restoration has successfully preserved an architectural heritage building while introducing new features that allow it to function as a modern office.

Images: Polsheer Architects