DBI Architects and developer MRCB hope that their 26 Vista project, located in the southern quadrant of Surfers Paradise, will become a flagship for sustainable luxury design on the glitter strip.

Designed in accordance with Gold Coast City Council’s new corporate plan that focuses on climate change resilience to drive down emissions, 26 Vista will be powered completely by electric energy.

MRCB Chief Executive, Ravi Krishnan, believes the mitigation of gas underlines the developer’s commitment to setting a standard for future projects in the region, who have been slow on the uptake of renewables.

“We’re incredibly excited by the prospect of 26 Vista becoming one of the sustainability leaders on the Gold Coast,” he says.

“We are proudly moving away from gas, a move that is widely popular interstate but rarely explored with Gold Coast developments.”

DBI Architects Managing Director, Raith Anderson, says the building’s design sits between soulful and functional, capitalising on the subtropical climate of Queensland.

“26 Vista is oriented toward the east to take advantage of the sunlight and ocean breezes, while cross-ventilation pathways that have been introduced throughout residences and in communal spaces allow for greater airflow,” he says.

“MRCB is determined to reduce reliance on air conditioning and imbue the project with an openness not typically realised when buildings have extreme dependency on air-conditioning.”

V-Zug appliances will be included throughout each residence, with the company renowned for its carbon neutral operations. MRCB has also secured one of the Gold Coast’s first EV car share programs for the development, which will be supported by the necessary power infrastructure capacity upgrades to support its all-electric energy solution and EV charging provisions for residents.

Construction on 26 Vista is due to commence in Q3 2023. Registrations of Interest for the project are now open. For more information, visit 26vista.com.