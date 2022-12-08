MRCB International’s Queensland development debut – the $300 million 26 Vista – has seen local practice DBI Design employed for their expertise in crafting a quintessentially Gold Coast piece of architecture.

The 51 storey tower will comprise 280 apartments, 322 car spaces and six three-storey townhouses. The tower covers a third of the site, with green spaces and plantations embedded throughout. A wellbeing precinct featuring a spa, gym, yoga space, pool, sauna, steam room and lounge are on offer, as well as a rooftop garden which offers views of the river, hinterland and beyond.

A number of EV charging points account for the future of private transport, while a proposed EV car share service is also on the cards. Efficient V-Zug appliances and natural heat and cooling outline the sustainable measures undertaken by the practice.

“The design philosophy revolves around the dichotomy of the site, located at the junction between the curvilinear punctuated nature of the river and the linearity of the coastal strip,” says DBI Managing Director, Raith Anderson

“The cosmopolitan design of the tower reflects this duality - pairing the timeless language of glass and clean lines on the ocean side with the use of forms, masses and textures addressing the river.

“The recreational level allows for the transition from podium to tower creating a deep eave, visually reinforcing the subtropical approach to the building.”

MRCB International CEO Ravi Krishnan says the group looks forward to making its mark in the sunshine state, with the population of Surfers Paradise set to double by 2041.

“We noticed the growth in interstate migration to the Gold Coast from the southern states, and the high demand within the region,” he says.

“This, coupled with the forecasted lack of dwelling supply, drove our decision to invest in Surfers Paradise. The fact that the site that we purchased was in an enviable location influenced the decision.

“Inevitably, the Gold Coast will continue to grow as a region. The trend for footloose industries to locate themselves in areas with beautiful weather, tourism opportunities, and solid employment, have meant we couldn’t afford to miss this opportunity to invest in the Gold Coast.”

Construction is expected to commence in late 2023, with completion to be reached in 2026. Please visit 26vista.com for more information.