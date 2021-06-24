Logo
25 king street bates smart
Bates Smart’s 25 King takes out CTBUH award

Bates Smart’s 25 King Street Building, located in the Brisbane Showgrounds, has been named the Best Tall Building Under 100 Metres by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).
Jarrod Reedie
24 Jun 2021 2m read View Author

25-king-steet-bates-smart-ctbuh-award-1732010077.png

Bates Smart’s 25 King Street Building, located in the Brisbane Showgrounds, has been named the Best Tall Building Under 100 Metres by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). The honour, awarded at an international level, recognises the best tall buildings around the world.

25 King Street is the result of a collaborative effort between Bates Smart, Impact Investment Group (IIG), Lendlease and Aurecon. The building has set a new precedent in timber building, moving away from concrete and steel seen often within commercial projects.

The tower combines the innovations of sustainable cross laminated timber (CLT) and the ‘Queenslander’ vernacular to create the tallest timber commercial building in Australia across ten storeys. A range of cafes and restaurants double as the ‘third space’ for workers within the building, as well as creating a welcoming entry to the building that can be accessed by the general public.

The timber palette coupled with a range of amenities creates a contemporary studio environment that balances well-being with creative collaboration space. The building’s verandah maximises connections with the surrounding landscape, while taking advantage of the views offered by the building’s location. The orientation of 25 King and large glass area utilised upon the south elevation maximises natural light, while sunshades on the other facades reduce energy consumption; further reducing the buildings carbon footprint.

The building has received a range of certifications including a carbon neutral certification through Climate Active, a 6.0 Star NABERS Energy Rating and a Platinum WELL Rating.

