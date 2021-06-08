The luxury residences of Cbus Property’s 111 Castlereagh Street development are on sale this week, with the apartments of the $1 billion mixed-use development on display via a gallery open by private appointment only.

The fjmtstudio-designed apartments, 101 of them in total, are spacious and luxurious dwellings that marry the curvatures of the residential building’s exterior with contemporary design. The apartments are designed to take full advantage of the views of Hyde Park and the Sydney Harbour Bridge offered by the tower, with floor-to-ceiling glass featured within the bedrooms and living spaces.

Buyers will enjoy a sophisticated scheme of natural tones and textures, offset by statement elements, which can be tailored to three different design palettes depending on the choice of the occupant.

Cbus Property’s Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Pozzo, says the landmark project celebrates the building’s legacy while simultaneously transforming the CBD lifestyle for future generations.

“The tower’s curvilinear architecture means the boutique apartments and penthouses appear to bear no load, floating above the heritage building below, while offering residents a premium address with the city’s most coveted views,” he says.

“A concierge service will help residents with social bookings across the city or to reserve one of the two private event spaces, The Retreat and The Archibald Room, while a climate-controlled wine cellar will be available to some.”

The iconic Hawkesbury sandstone façade of the David Jones department store is being retained, with a luxury retail precinct across six floors and 11,500 square metres of premium serviced office space from floors seven to 12.

Above the heritage podium will sit the 22-storey residential tower which will offer a collection of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury residences and penthouses. Each penthouse features their own distinctive colour palette, boasting natural stone floors and sculptural brass joinery, for an elevated sense of living. The Penthouse Collection at 111 Castlereagh will be released separately to the apartments.

The residents-only rooftop oasis features a private swimming pool, gym with outdoor yoga facilities, podium gardens and extensive wrap-around terraces. Other first-class amenities include an open-air lounge and dining room with AV capability, catering kitchen, secure climate-controlled wine cellar, automated valet and electric vehicle charging.

Colliers has been tasked with selling and leasing both 111 Castlereagh (residential) and 121 Castlereagh (commercial) properties.

Peter Chittenden, Managing Director Residential, Colliers International believes the majority of buyers will be local owner-occupiers seeking sophisticated inner-city living.

“We’ve already seen very strong interest from buyers looking for boutique apartments living within the heart of Sydney’s CBD and with only 101 residences, this is a truly rare and exclusive opportunity,” he says.

In line with Cbus Property’s commitment to net-zero emissions across its portfolio by 2030, the commercial precinct at 121 Castlereagh is targeting a 5 Star Green Star rating, 5.5 star NABERS Energy rating and a WELL Gold rating.

A central atrium will visually connect the premium commercial space to the eagerly anticipated retail expansion of Westfield Sydney below – the city’s landmark luxury retail offering.

Construction of the project, which will create approximately 2,000 jobs throughout its duration, commenced in November 2020, with completion of the residential tower slated for the third quarter of 2023. To find out more, head to 111castlereagh.com.au.