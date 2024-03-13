A $4 billion promise to create well-designed, well-built regional homes for Indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory has been announced by both the territorial and federal governments, in a joint effort to close the gap.

Up to 270 homes each year will be created as part of the housing package, while maintenance and repairs have also been factored into the funding. Both the federal and NT governments aim to reduce overcrowding by half in current Indigenous dwellings.

“We are committed to practical actions that improve the lives of First Nations people. Today’s announcement will improve housing conditions in remote communities and help close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians,” says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from the remote community of Binjari.

“This landmark agreement between the Commonwealth, Northern Territory Government and Aboriginal Housing NT delivers a significant investment in remote housing in the NT over the next decade.

A Partnership Agreement established between the Commonwealth, NT Government, Aboriginal Housing NT and Aboriginal Land Councils will assist in the delivery of the project. A further $1 million will be provided by the Commonwealth to Aboriginal Housing NT over the next two years, underlining their support.

Aboriginal Housing NT CEO Skye Thompson believes the investment will prove revolutionary for remote Indigenous communities.

“Let there be no doubt of the significance of this investment. It is the single most comprehensive investment package into the Northern Territory’s remote housing and homelands sector. Its impact cannot be overstated,” she says.

“This investment will help ensure Aboriginal Australians across the Northern Territory are able to live with dignity and pride, where their kids can grow safe, healthy and strong and truly look to their futures with real hope and optimism.”

The Albanese Government is investing an additional $120 million over three years to match the Northern Territory Government's annual investment for housing improvements and infrastructure upgrades in remote homelands. This funding complements the Restoring Funding for NT Homelands agreement, initiated last year, which included a $100 million contribution from the federal government. These investments supplement the Northern Territory Government's existing $40 million per annum investment in homelands housing and essential infrastructure upgrades.

The delivery of much-needed housing in remote Northern Territory communities has significantly increased, with Commonwealth-funded delivery growing by over 200 percent between 2021-22 and 2022-23. The National Partnership for Remote Housing NT has successfully met its target of 1950 bedrooms, and 157 houses are set to be delivered ahead of schedule in 2023-24.

Aboriginal cultural consultancy firm Wilya Janta’s (Standing Strong) CEO, Simon Quilty, hopes that both governments will engage with the private sector to create well-designed homes.

“The current model of community engagement in housing design is failing. Homes in remote communities are overcrowded and overheated, fuelling the social, health, and cultural inequities faced by Aboriginal communities,” he says.

“While commendable, this funding will only make a difference if governments are genuinely committed to engaging with community and working on innovative solutions to housing design and evaluation.”

For more information regarding the funding, click here.