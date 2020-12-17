$194M works fast-tracked in $2B New Epping urban renewal project

Melbourne-based private property development group Riverlee collaborated with the City of Whittlesea and government agencies to help fast-track various permits for their $2-billion mixed-use development, New Epping.

With the Victorian Government’s Building Victoria Recovery Taskforce (BVRT) fast-tracking the approvals due to the project’s significant community benefit and employment opportunities, works amounting to $194 million have been green-lighted.

These include a private hospital to be operated by one of the world’s largest private healthcare operators, Ramsay Health Care as well as 151 affordable housing apartments, alongside key supporting infrastructure. Together, these approved works will deliver on key state and local government policies, including affordable housing and healthcare, and will also create 720 construction jobs and 220 ongoing jobs, helping revitalise the local economy.

The New Epping project represents the rehabilitation and development of the former Epping Quarry. Spanning 51 hectares, it is one of the most ambitious mixed-use projects ever seen in Australia, encompassing healthcare, residential and commercial facilities. The development will offer over 2,500 townhouses and apartments, a premium commercial office precinct, an ambitious new health precinct, and a variety of lifestyle and amenity offerings.

Spread across seven hectares adjacent to the Northern Hospital, the health precinct is the most significant private investment in health in Melbourne’s north. The high demand faced by the Northern Hospital for its services underscores the need for a supporting health precinct.

The $133-million Northern Private Hospital will deliver comprehensive medical, surgical and mental health services, with specialities such as general medicine, cardiology, orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology and gastroenterology.

Ramsay Health Care Australia chief business development officer Alex Belcastro said, “The health precinct will provide the vital services and infrastructure needed to cater to the rapid growth of the northern catchment over the next decade and will greatly lessen the pressure on existing facilities.”

Riverlee Development director David Lee said the fast-tracked approvals outline the importance of the project and the impact it will have on the growing region.

“New Epping is set to become a vibrant city in the suburbs; the rehabilitation of the former Epping Quarry is one of the largest projects we have undertaken and will be one of the most rewarding due to the sheer impact it will have on the growing region, economically, environmentally and socially.”

The New Epping project is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs and at full development, more than 3,100 people are forecast to work on the site in sectors ranging from community services, education, medical and business professions, and more.

Construction will begin soon on the fast-tracked approved works.