Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) have been appointed the Lead Architect for Queensland Cancer Centre (QCC) - a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will redefine the landscape of cancer treatment in Queensland. Located on the existing campus of the Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital (RBWH).

With more than $1.73 billion to be invested into cancer care in 2024/25, the Miles Government is boosting cancer care services across Queensland through its new Queensland Cancer Plan.

The Queensland Cancer Plan sets out a roadmap to revolutionise services and care by improving access to world-leading treatments, strengthening cancer services particularly in regional communities, and improving access to care for children and First Nations peoples.

“My government is doing what matters for Queenslanders and that means delivering world class health care – no matter where they live in this state,” says Premier Steven Miles.

“Cancer unfortunately impacts so many lives across Queensland – more than any other state in the country.

“That’s why this new 10-year plan, which has been informed by our health experts, is so important.

“It will be supported by record-breaking investment into cancer care to boost services, and the soon-to-be-built Queensland Cancer Centre.

“My government will ensure Queenslanders impacted by the scourge of cancer will have access to world-class treatment now and into the future.”

Queensland cancer incidence rates were 10% higher than Australian rates in 2018 (standardised rate per 100,000 persons 542.0 and 493.9, respectively).

“We know that cancer touches the lives of almost every Queenslander – it not only impacts the individual, but also their families and loves ones,” Minister for Health, Mental Health and Ambulance Service and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman says.

“This record-breaking investment and strategy will enable key initiatives to be delivered including lifesaving therapies, and bringing more services closer to home.

“I’ve met with patients who have received life-saving treatments like our Car T Cell therapy that is now available in Brisbane and Townsville, and I’m excited to see that this will soon be expanded to other hospitals.”

The purpose-built 150-bed facility will deliver a range of new and innovative cancer treatments, including cellular therapy and world-leading nuclear theranostics.

The Centre, which will open in 2028, will also offer proton beam therapy, which uses radiation to target cancers more precisely near vital and vulnerable organs. This form of therapy is especially beneficial for children undergoing cancer treatment.

“With more than 33,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year, our top priority is for every Queenslander to be able to access the best possible care, no matter where they live,” Fentiman says.

“We’re also focused on improving access to care and treatment for those Queenslanders living in rural and remote parts of the state.

“I’m also really excited to see plans progressing for the new Cancer Centre, which will ensure Queensland will be a world-leader in providing cutting-edge, innovative and lifesaving cancer care through the free public health system," she says.

Image: QCC render / Supplied