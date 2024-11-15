Logo
WoodSolutions: Design and Build
WoodSolutions: Design and Build
StructuralSoftware & Design ToolsExternal Wall MaterialsRoofing
News
Timber design
Australian Timber Design Competition 2025 calls students to conceptualise an Olympics Athletes Village

WoodSolutions announces the launch of the Australian Timber Design Competition 2025. This national competition invites s...

Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards
Celebrating excellence at the Master Builders National Awards

As part of its commitment to sustainability in the built environment, WoodSolutions supports three award categories: the...

Timber frame roof
How WoodSolutions’ new timber framing campaign is empowering builders

Through its latest timber framing campaign, WoodSolutions provides builders and construction businesses with free promot...

WoodSolutions hosts Timber Futures Seminar for design & build professionals on 10 February
WoodSolutions hosts Timber Futures Seminar for design & build professionals on 10 February

The seminar features a great line-up of expert speakers, with keynote by Andrew Waugh of Waugh Thistleton Architects, a ...

Proposed standard to shape an effective compliance pathway for exterior timber wall cladding
Proposed standard to shape an effective compliance pathway for exterior timber wall cladding

FWPA and WoodSolutions invite you to contribute comments to ensure the new timber cladding standard reflects practical i...

Bates Smart takes overall title at 25th annual Australian Timber Design Awards
Bates Smart takes overall title at 25th annual Australian Timber Design Awards

The overall ATDA winner was Bates Smart for their incredible work on the Embassy of Australia in Washington D.C., USA.

Woodsolutions Portland Airport Webinar
WoodSolutions webinar: Portland’s new international airport terminal case study

The Portland International Airport Terminal (PDX) Redevelopment, opened in August 2024, is a landmark in mass timber con...

Public consultation opens for new industry-owned standards
Public consultation opens for new industry-owned standards

Forest & Wood Products Australia (FWPA) has announced the opening of a public consultation period for two draft standard...

11 reasons why builders prefer timber framing in their projects
11 reasons why builders prefer timber framing in their projects

From its unmatched strength and durability to its natural insulation properties and energy efficiency, timber framing of...

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Sustainability trends in educational and research buildings
Sustainability trends in educational and research buildings

The Australian educational and research landscape is witnessing a transformation, not just in curriculum and pedagogy, b...

Sustainability and pedagogy: Hand in hand?
Sustainability and pedagogy: Hand in hand?

The Australian educational landscape is a tapestry woven from countless institutions. Yet, amidst tradition, lies a pres...

How to tackle embodied carbon in the built environment? WoodSolutions’ three-part guide series explained
How to tackle embodied carbon in the built environment? WoodSolutions’ three-part guide series explained

The future of Australia's built environment hinges on a single word: carbon. Australia's construction industry faces a c...

Q&A with Kevin Peachey, Head of Built Environment Programs at FWPA & WoodSolutions
Q&A with Kevin Peachey, Head of Built Environment Programs at FWPA & WoodSolutions

Timber construction is gaining significant momentum as a crucial solution for achieving Australia's ambitious carbon red...

Wellness + Wood = Productivity: Insights from WoodSolutions' workplace report
Wellness + Wood = Productivity: Insights from WoodSolutions' workplace report

The contemporary workplace faces a surprising paradox: Designed to foster productivity, it often tends to do the opposit...

Sustainability trends in education & research
Sustainability trends in education & research

Education and research facilities exist on a vast spectrum and, as such, their sustainability profiles and the trends th...

Fostering learning within sustainable institutions
Fostering learning within sustainable institutions

While there are many educational institutions across the country, there is always a need to innovate. As new forms of le...

WoodSolutions walks the talk with the new Resilient Timber Homes program
WoodSolutions walks the talk with the new Resilient Timber Homes program

Although sustainability has long been a critical focus for the design and construction industry, the term itself is some...

Building in timber made easy with WoodSolutions’s new Project Portal
Building in timber made easy with WoodSolutions’s new Project Portal

While the use of wood in construction certainly isn’t new, and timber products occupy a well-established place in the lo...

Frequently Asked Questions
One of the world’s leading websites for timber information and wood product news, data and guidance. You can join the more than 600,000 design and build professionals, academics and students taking advantage of resources offered by WoodSolutions. WoodSolutions was created as an industry initiative to provide independent, non-proprietary information about timber and wood products. The website contains more than 10,00 pages of information and is continually growing and developing useful resources for the design and build sector.
- Earn CPD Points: Are you after CPD points and further professional development? Then check out the WoodSolutions events calendar where you can register for their webinars on a wide range of timber related topics. The monthly webinars begin at 11 am AEST on Tuesdays, taking an hour with speakers and presenters who cover in depth processes and procedures that optimise the benefits of building with wood. - Free education with CAMPUS: Another way to continue your professional development with WoodSolutions is through the WoodSolutions CAMPUS portal with free courses for students and professionals as well as educators looking for materials that support coursework at secondary and tertiary levels. - Free marketing for your business with our Supplier Listing: Increase your customer base by creating a free supplier listing on the WoodSolutions website. The listings provide detailed information about your business offerings that is searchable by area, product type, services and more. Over the past year 136,780 visitors have clicked through to a supplier’s website. The best performing listing, over the past twelve months, resulted in 11,808 click-throughs to the relevant company website, making quite an impact - Independent EPDs make Green Star ratings easy: Six Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are available to download from the WoodSolutions website. EPDs can be used by project teams to achieve Green Star rating points or can be used for credits in the Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) rating scheme. All EPDs offered by WoodSolutions have been authored and independently verified by leading professionals and registered by The Australasian EPD Programme Ltd, which is a part of the International EPD System. - Learn how to use timber with Technical Design Guides, Installation Guides and Fact Sheets: > WoodSolutions offers an array of resources that inform users about timber products and how best to utilise them. There are sixteen easy to access, one page Fact Sheets full of information about timber products and their benefits. > Dive deeper into information for design and build professionals with WoodSolutions Technical Design Guides. There are more than fifty guides offered on the website for free, or in hardcopy. The guides are authored by specialists with the aim to present the most up-to-date information that will facilitate compliance with regulations, including the National Construction Code (NCC). The topics covered include timber-framed construction, building with timber in bushfire prone areas, EXPAN engineered goods and fabrication specification, fire safety design of mid-rise timber buildings and more. The Technical Design Guides are continually being updated with new standards and information. - Stay up to date with the latest information on timber with our Podcasts & Webinars: Listen to the hugely popular WoodSolutions podcast, Timber Talks where host Adam Jones interviews world-leading experts in timber design, specification and construction. The podcast is available on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts or you can listen in directly on the website. - Get free Expert Advice: Head to the Expert Advice portal where you can ask project specific questions of our industry experts.
Learn about carbon storage, Life Cycle Analysis or download Environmental Product Declarations and other resources to help you maximise Green Star Ratings.
Fire ratings can be achieved with timber in a number of ways. Get more information here about the three most common ways of designing for fire, as well as a range of WoodSolutions Technical Design Guides that assist in compliance, construction and design for fire. You can also get more information on the health and wellness benefits of wood here.
There are many hardwood and softwood species available in Australia. Some species are better than others for particular applications or locations, and this is dependent on factors such as durability rating, fire resistance, termite resistance, workability and availability. The WoodSolutions website lets you compare the properties of up to five species at the same time, helping you find the best timber or timber product for your building projects. Download the SpeciesSolutions app to find a supplier, species or application, compare two or more species for your project or search the WoodSolutions library of environmental credentials and other resources. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can also head to the Expert Advice portal to ask project specific questions of our industry experts or browse the Supplier Listings to find out where you can purchase what you are looking for.
Timber finishing is the process of protecting or refining the surface of a wooden material. Different uses of timber require different finishing and a natural division of the information is internal versus external finishes of timber.
The WoodSolutions Bushfire Calculator V2.1 is an online design tool that enables building designers, builders, regulators and homeowners to determine the relevant Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) for a specific building site.
o Head to the WoodSolutions website to find an extensive list of software packages and span tables available that assist with designing timber structures.
Download the WoodSolutions Guide on R-values for Timber-framed Building Elements. This publication provides authoritative estimates of the R-value of common building construction elements incorporating timber-framed construction. These may be required to satisfy minimum energy efficiency standards introduced by building regulatory authorities throughout Australia.
Mass timber is changing the way we look at specifying and building with wood. Download one of the free WoodSolutions Technical Design Guides covering mass timber and how to use it.
You’ll find all the latest information on timber design and construction compliance related to fire, acoustics, building classes, environmental impact, thermal performance and quality assurance here on our website. Additionally, it specifically covers MRTFC (Multi-Residential Timber Framed Construction) and AS 1684, a four-part Australian Standard covering compliance for timber framing.
