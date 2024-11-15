WoodSolutions: Design and Build

Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Australian Timber Design Competition 2025 calls students to conceptualise an Olympics Athletes Village
WoodSolutions announces the launch of the Australian Timber Design Competition 2025. This national competition invites s...
Celebrating excellence at the Master Builders National Awards
As part of its commitment to sustainability in the built environment, WoodSolutions supports three award categories: the...
How WoodSolutions’ new timber framing campaign is empowering builders
Through its latest timber framing campaign, WoodSolutions provides builders and construction businesses with free promot...
WoodSolutions hosts Timber Futures Seminar for design & build professionals on 10 February
The seminar features a great line-up of expert speakers, with keynote by Andrew Waugh of Waugh Thistleton Architects, a ...
Proposed standard to shape an effective compliance pathway for exterior timber wall cladding
FWPA and WoodSolutions invite you to contribute comments to ensure the new timber cladding standard reflects practical i...
Bates Smart takes overall title at 25th annual Australian Timber Design Awards
The overall ATDA winner was Bates Smart for their incredible work on the Embassy of Australia in Washington D.C., USA.
WoodSolutions webinar: Portland’s new international airport terminal case study
The Portland International Airport Terminal (PDX) Redevelopment, opened in August 2024, is a landmark in mass timber con...
Public consultation opens for new industry-owned standards
Forest & Wood Products Australia (FWPA) has announced the opening of a public consultation period for two draft standard...
11 reasons why builders prefer timber framing in their projects
From its unmatched strength and durability to its natural insulation properties and energy efficiency, timber framing of...
Sustainability Awards
Sustainability trends in educational and research buildings
The Australian educational and research landscape is witnessing a transformation, not just in curriculum and pedagogy, b...
Sustainability and pedagogy: Hand in hand?
The Australian educational landscape is a tapestry woven from countless institutions. Yet, amidst tradition, lies a pres...
How to tackle embodied carbon in the built environment? WoodSolutions’ three-part guide series explained
The future of Australia's built environment hinges on a single word: carbon. Australia's construction industry faces a c...
Q&A with Kevin Peachey, Head of Built Environment Programs at FWPA & WoodSolutions
Timber construction is gaining significant momentum as a crucial solution for achieving Australia's ambitious carbon red...
Wellness + Wood = Productivity: Insights from WoodSolutions' workplace report
The contemporary workplace faces a surprising paradox: Designed to foster productivity, it often tends to do the opposit...
Sustainability trends in education & research
Education and research facilities exist on a vast spectrum and, as such, their sustainability profiles and the trends th...
Fostering learning within sustainable institutions
While there are many educational institutions across the country, there is always a need to innovate. As new forms of le...
WoodSolutions walks the talk with the new Resilient Timber Homes program
Although sustainability has long been a critical focus for the design and construction industry, the term itself is some...
Building in timber made easy with WoodSolutions’s new Project Portal
While the use of wood in construction certainly isn’t new, and timber products occupy a well-established place in the lo...