WoodSolutions: Design and Build

- Earn CPD Points: Are you after CPD points and further professional development? Then check out the WoodSolutions events calendar where you can register for their webinars on a wide range of timber related topics. The monthly webinars begin at 11 am AEST on Tuesdays, taking an hour with speakers and presenters who cover in depth processes and procedures that optimise the benefits of building with wood. - Free education with CAMPUS: Another way to continue your professional development with WoodSolutions is through the WoodSolutions CAMPUS portal with free courses for students and professionals as well as educators looking for materials that support coursework at secondary and tertiary levels. - Free marketing for your business with our Supplier Listing: Increase your customer base by creating a free supplier listing on the WoodSolutions website. The listings provide detailed information about your business offerings that is searchable by area, product type, services and more. Over the past year 136,780 visitors have clicked through to a supplier’s website. The best performing listing, over the past twelve months, resulted in 11,808 click-throughs to the relevant company website, making quite an impact - Independent EPDs make Green Star ratings easy: Six Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are available to download from the WoodSolutions website. EPDs can be used by project teams to achieve Green Star rating points or can be used for credits in the Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) rating scheme. All EPDs offered by WoodSolutions have been authored and independently verified by leading professionals and registered by The Australasian EPD Programme Ltd, which is a part of the International EPD System. - Learn how to use timber with Technical Design Guides, Installation Guides and Fact Sheets: > WoodSolutions offers an array of resources that inform users about timber products and how best to utilise them. There are sixteen easy to access, one page Fact Sheets full of information about timber products and their benefits. > Dive deeper into information for design and build professionals with WoodSolutions Technical Design Guides. There are more than fifty guides offered on the website for free, or in hardcopy. The guides are authored by specialists with the aim to present the most up-to-date information that will facilitate compliance with regulations, including the National Construction Code (NCC). The topics covered include timber-framed construction, building with timber in bushfire prone areas, EXPAN engineered goods and fabrication specification, fire safety design of mid-rise timber buildings and more. The Technical Design Guides are continually being updated with new standards and information. - Stay up to date with the latest information on timber with our Podcasts & Webinars: Listen to the hugely popular WoodSolutions podcast, Timber Talks where host Adam Jones interviews world-leading experts in timber design, specification and construction. The podcast is available on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts or you can listen in directly on the website. - Get free Expert Advice: Head to the Expert Advice portal where you can ask project specific questions of our industry experts.