News
Timberlink launches new Australian made wood composite products brand, Everdeck
Timberlink® announces the launch of its Australian made wood composite products brand, Everdeck®. The Everdeck® range is...
NeXTimber® Project in Adelaide Tops Out
NeXTimber by Timberlink is pleased to announce it has supplied Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels for the roofs and flo...
Rothoblaas’ course on mass timber construction | 12-13 November, Melbourne
This course is designed for carpenters, construction companies, foremen, project managers, designers and technical sales...
Timberlink embarks on reconciliation journey with new Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan
Timberlink announces the launch of its Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), as the company embarks on a journey to ...
SA Premier opens Timberlink manufacturing facility and upgraded green mill in Tarpeena
Timberlink announces the official opening of its NeXTimber by Timberlink manufacturing facility and upgraded green mill ...
Major milestone at NeXTimber by Timberlink as first CLT panel comes off the line
Timberlink’s NeXTimber facility has pressed its very first cross laminated timber (CLT) panel, marking another significa...
Timberlink celebrates exciting milestone with the SA Parliamentary Select Committee
Recently, Timberlink welcomed the South Australian Parliamentary Select Committee to its Tarpeena manufacturing facility...
Timberlink celebrates 10-year milestone with a brand-new look
A refreshed logo, a redeveloped website and a new positioning statement mark the 10-year milestone of Australian timber ...
Progress update for NeXTimber’s Tarpeena manufacturing facility
The construction of Australia’s first combined Radiata Pine Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and Glue Laminated Timber (GLT)...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Timberlink’s journey to the NeXT level of sustainability
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) estimates that around 80 percent of Australian homes are built with timber framin...
Timberlink’s NeXTimber® plant set to commence production
While wood might be considered one of the Earth's ultimate renewable resources, the focus on sustainable forestry and ma...
On the science of sustainability, with Dion Mataira of Timberlink
We sit down with Timberlink’s Sustainability and Certifications Manager to talk about the importance of science in Timbe...
Marni Reti on her goals as an emerging architect
The current architectural era is one of excitement and intrigue. This is because, in order to maintain our world in opti...
For those only getting started…
The world of architecture is experiencing a new era filled with excitement and intrigue, and it's all thanks to the grow...
Q&A with Dr Trevor Innes, GM Technical & Sustainability for Timberlink Australia, manufacturers of NeXTimber
Timberlink’s ambitious sustainability efforts go hand in hand with the brand’s commitment to innovation, and are reflect...
What’s next in sustainable timber? NeXTimber® by Timberlink
Versatile and durable, with an immense aesthetic appeal and biophilic properties, timber is undoubtedly one of the archi...
Peeling back the layers – and labels – of sustainable timber with Timberlink and NeXTimber®
Wood evokes instant association with sustainability and environmental benefits – and rightly so. This natural material i...
Sustainable spaces: The future of education
The needs of students are unique to each. All learn and perceive in different ways, and the art of retaining information...