Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Modinex
Modinex

Contact Supplier
    Quick Links
    News
    Modinex Viroc architectural quality cladding for stunning exteriors and interiors
    Modinex Viroc architectural quality cladding for stunning exteriors and interiors

    Transform your construction project with Viroc, an architectural quality cladding range from Modinex.

    BeachClad – for that distinctive age-weathered, charred timber look on your cladding
    BeachClad – for that distinctive age-weathered, charred timber look on your cladding

    BeachClad channel cladding allows architects and designers to specify rustic, seasoned timber from the outset, resulting...

    Contact
    Display AddressSpringfield, QLD

    Modinex Architectural Selection Centre Level 7, Springfield Tower, 145 Sinnathamby Blvd

    1800 156 455
    Logo
    Let’s connect!

    Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

    Logo

    © 2025 Architecture & Design

    • Privacy Policy
    • Sitemap