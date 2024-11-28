Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
House of Bamboo
House of Bamboo

Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
How new sustainable materials are shaping a better and greener future
How new sustainable materials are shaping a better and greener future

In a world where sustainability has become an urgent concern, the search for innovative and eco-friendly building materi...

The evolution of bamboo in Australia’s construction industry
The evolution of bamboo in Australia’s construction industry

This article will examine the emergence of engineered bamboo, consider bamboo’s role as a high-end green building materi...

Contact
Display AddressBotany, NSW

Head Office and Showroom (New South Wales) 13 Erith Street

02 9666 5703
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

Showroom Only (Brisbane) 66 Merivale Street South

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap