News
Composite fibre light poles
Lighting up the Little Para River Trail with a low-cost, eco-friendly solution

Wagners' composite fibre light poles, designed and manufactured in Australia, were selected as a cost-effective, environ...

Precast concrete tunnel segments
Wagners contracted to supply precast tunnel segments for Sydney Metro tunnel project

Wagners was engaged to supply over 74,000 precast concrete tunnel segments for the Sydney Metro West Airport tunnel proj...

