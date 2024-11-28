Logo
Tascot Carpets
    Uniweave woven carpets from Tascot Carpets used for the Australian Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo in China
    Uniweave woven carpets from Tascot Carpets used for the Australian Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo in China

    Shanghai is currently hosting the 2010 World Expo. The Expo offers the opportunity, over a limited period, to showcase t...

    Custom designed carpets from Tascot Carpets installed at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club Grandstand in Victoria
    Custom designed carpets from Tascot Carpets installed at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club Grandstand in Victoria

    The Sandown Greyhound Racing Club ‘Henry Harrison’ Grandstand located in Springvale, Victoria, is currently undergoing a...

    Contact
    Display AddressRichmond, VIC

    119 Church Street

    03 9428 4925
    Postal AddressCrows Nest, NSW

    1st Floor 59 Hume Street

    03 9428 4925
    Postal AddressQLD

    03 9428 4925
    Postal AddressNorth Adelaide, SA

    Unit 7 120 Melbourne Street

    03 9428 4925
    Postal AddressDevonport, TAS

    Tarleton Street

    03 9428 4925
    Postal AddressPerth, WA

    Unit 10 28 Robinson Avenue

    03 9428 4925
