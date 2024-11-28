Quick Links
News
Uniweave woven carpets from Tascot Carpets used for the Australian Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo in China
Shanghai is currently hosting the 2010 World Expo. The Expo offers the opportunity, over a limited period, to showcase t...
Custom designed carpets from Tascot Carpets installed at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club Grandstand in Victoria
The Sandown Greyhound Racing Club ‘Henry Harrison’ Grandstand located in Springvale, Victoria, is currently undergoing a...
Contact
Display AddressRichmond, VIC
119 Church Street03 9428 4925
Postal AddressCrows Nest, NSW
1st Floor 59 Hume Street03 9428 4925
Postal AddressQLD03 9428 4925
Postal AddressNorth Adelaide, SA
Unit 7 120 Melbourne Street03 9428 4925
Postal AddressDevonport, TAS
Tarleton Street03 9428 4925
Postal AddressPerth, WA
Unit 10 28 Robinson Avenue03 9428 4925