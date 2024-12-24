Quick Links
News
Southern Lifts celebrates 10 years
Leading home elevators and commercial lifts specialist, Southern Lifts has successfully completed 10 years in business.
Flow corner stair lifts from Southern Lifts work on even the most complex stairs
Southern Lifts offers a wide range of lifts, goods lifts and disabled lifts, including the Flow corner stair lift.
Contact
Display AddressBraeside, VIC
2/226 Governor Rd03 9580 5800
Postal AddressTuggeranong, ACT
PO Box 220203 9555 5260
Postal AddressHarbord, NSW
21 Undercliff Rd03 9555 5260
Postal AddressMona Vale, NSW
PO Box 10303 9555 5260
Postal AddressNewcastle, NSW
Box 302 Hunter Region Mail Centre03 9555 5260
Postal AddressVincentia, NSW
PO Box 27603 9555 5260
Postal AddressBoolarra, VIC
955 Boolarra Mirboo North Road03 9555 5260