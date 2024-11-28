Logo
    Schindler Australia goes solar
    Schindler Australia goes solar

    Schindler Lifts Australia has taken a major step towards sustainable operations with the installation of a solar power s...

    Schindler Lifts wins 2017 Elevator World Project of the Year for VCCC project
    Schindler Lifts wins 2017 Elevator World Project of the Year for VCCC project

    Schindler Lifts Australia has been honoured with the 2017 Elevator World Project of the Year award by Elevator World Inc...

    Contact
    Display AddressBotany, NSW

    Building D, 36-38 Lord Street

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressFyshwick, ACT

    8 Lyell St

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressArundel, QLD

    Unit 6 / 28-30 Newheath Drive Gaven Central

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressHendra, QLD

    Unit 7, 12 Navigator Pl

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressKeswick, SA

    48 Richmond Rd

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

    5 Gateway Ct

    02 9931 9900
    Postal AddressBelmont, WA

    2 Hubert St

    02 9931 9900
