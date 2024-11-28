Quick Links
News
Optimising material use, reducing waste at Planex
Planex is collaborating with Sustainability Victoria (SV) to make significant reductions in its use of new materials as ...
Tests demonstrate xLocker2 system’s sound absorption qualities
The xLocker2 system, a refined, modular storage system from Planex was tested for sound absorbing benefits, with the tes...
Contact
Display AddressChippendale, NSW
Ground Floor, Suite 2, 79 Myrtle Street0413 732 901
Display AddressHallam, VIC
191 Princes Hwy03 8795 1100
Postal AddressAlexandria, NSW
Unit 3, 163 - 173 McEvoy Street03 8795 1100