Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Planex
Planex

Contact Supplier
    Quick Links
    News
    Optimising material use, reducing waste at Planex
    Optimising material use, reducing waste at Planex

    Planex is collaborating with Sustainability Victoria (SV) to make significant reductions in its use of new materials as ...

    Tests demonstrate xLocker2 system’s sound absorption qualities
    Tests demonstrate xLocker2 system’s sound absorption qualities

    The xLocker2 system, a refined, modular storage system from Planex was tested for sound absorbing benefits, with the tes...

    Contact
    Display AddressChippendale, NSW

    Ground Floor, Suite 2, 79 Myrtle Street

    0413 732 901
    Display AddressHallam, VIC

    191 Princes Hwy

    03 8795 1100
    Postal AddressAlexandria, NSW

    Unit 3, 163 - 173 McEvoy Street

    03 8795 1100
    Logo
    Let’s connect!

    Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

    Logo

    © 2025 Architecture & Design

    • Privacy Policy
    • Sitemap