Lotus Folding Walls & Doors
Lotus Folding Walls & Doors

    News
    New Lotus office showcases adaptable space solutions
    New Lotus office showcases adaptable space solutions

    The newly refurbished office and showroom of Lotus Folding Walls & Doors is a veritable showcase of the brand’s broad ra...

    Updated REVIT files for Lotus operable wall now available
    Updated REVIT files for Lotus operable wall now available

    The Lotus operable wall REVIT library has recently undergone a substantial update that brings it in line with current be...

    Contact
    Display AddressSeaford, VIC

    7/16 Milne Ave / PO Box 61

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressCamperdown, NSW

    NEW SOUTH WALES 1/21-29 Chester St

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressNT

    NORTHERN TERRITORY C/O SA Office

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressViginia, QLD

    QUEENSLAND 3/26 Radley St

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressBrompton, SA

    SOUTH AUSTRALIA 93 Torrens Rd

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressMt Nelson, TAS

    TASMANIA 10 Lalwinya Rd

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressSeaford, VIC

    VICTORIA 7/16 Milne Ave / PO Box 61

    +61 3 9786 7788
    Postal AddressBelmont, WA

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA 80 Belgravia St

    +61 3 9786 7788
