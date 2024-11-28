Logo
Kaolin Tiles
Kaolin Tiles

News
Kaolin wins Australian Good Design Award for Global GreenTag certified product
This accolade recognises the Dimora Collection as a standout achievement in porcelain tile design, further cementing Kao...

Green certification for all Kaolin tiles
All our Level-A GreenRate certified tiles can be used for assessment by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Anton Bourtsev, Director at Kaolin
Anton Bourtsev, Director of the innovative porcelain tile brand Kaolin, talks to us about passing the principles of sust...

Kaolin’s Precious Stone Collection: A sustainable alternative to a depleting natural resource
There is a perception that any product or material with the word “natural” in front of it, is inherently more healthy, s...

Unearthing the infinite: The outstanding traceability of Kaolin’s tiles
Porcelain is often associated with sublime aesthetic and incredibly sophisticated design potential, however, this durabl...

Tapping into the talent pool
Prodigious talents are found everywhere, yet sometimes come from the clouds. Within every sector, every sport, every ins...

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Sydney Office 3/112-122 Mcevoy Street, ALEXANDRIA

0288149447
