Quick Links
News
Getting the perfect beach house look for your home’s interiors
The coastal style interior is much coveted in home design for its serene, relaxed and slightly whimsical vibe.
Warm up with the new line-up of Dimplex fires and heaters this winter
Glen Dimplex Australia announces a new line-up of fires and heaters designed to warm up homes around Australia this wint...
Contact
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC
Unit 1 21 Lionel Road1300 556 816
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC
PO Box 5331300 556 816