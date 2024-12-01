Blum Australia

Quality for the lifetime of the furniture. Blum will provide replacement proudcts to the original purchaser when any instructions issued by Blum have been complied with, including without limitation , that the product has not been subject to improper use, improper operation ot excessive load. Blum will be responisble for any expense associated with sending the repacemnt parts to your address (within Australia). Removal of the defective product and/or installation of the replacement part is not covered unde warranty. Non-electrical componets are covered by a lifetime warranty. The warranty period for SERVO-DRIVE electrical compoents when used with Blum products is 5 years. The warranty period for SERVO-DRIVE flex electrical componets when installed following Blum’s installation instructions is 5 years.