News
AVENTOS top & AVENTOS HKi: The latest generation of lift systems
Blum, a pioneer in furniture hardware solutions, introduces AVENTOS top and AVENTOS HKi lift systems into the Australian...
Blum Australia welcomes new leadership team as MD Brett Ambrose retires
Blum Australia announces the retirement of Brett Ambrose, who has dedicated an impressive 38 years to the industry, incl...
Sustainability at Blum
At Blum, we seek big and small changes to enhance sustainability in our work environment and products.
REVEGO pocket systems from Blum – a new way to create flexible spaces in your home
Pocket systems from Blum conceal functional furniture units and improve the quality of life in your home, and assembly c...
Fresh from Milan – what’s trending in furniture and design?
We bring you the latest design trends fresh from Milan where the Salone del Mobile and EuroCucina exhibitions opened the...
Experience REVEGO at Kitchen + Bath Show Sydney
Are you ready to be inspired by Blum’s new innovative pocket system? Experience REVEGO by securing your complimentary ti...
Rethink the concept of space with REVEGO pocket systems
Doing more with less is a challenge that designers and architects face more now than ever before. As high-density housin...
How Blum Australia’s hinge program is delivering increased function and application
Blum Australia has streamlined their hinge program so their growing range fulfils an increasing multitude of application...
Blum’s commitment to sustainable business
The company not only focuses on its own products, but also holistically on the entire lifecycle of a piece of furniture ...
Videos
Frequently Asked Questions
Blum Inspirations is an initive from Blum that shares key insights and ideas for a practical kitchen with the industry; supporting designers, kitchen retailers and cabinet makers with the increasing competitive pressures and customer expectations around functionality and innovative solutions. A kitchen should not only look good but be practial also; good worksflow, enough storage space and top quality motion. For Blum this means Workflow, Space and Motion – the three essentail features of Blum Inspirations.
Blum Inspirations provides insight and knowledge backed by research to support conversations with your customers around enhanced design and product solutions; focusing on a long-term investment for their convenience and enjoyment over the next 15-20 years.
Contact
Head Office & Showroom 10 Blackbird Close02 9612 5400
Showroom Unit6, 39-45 Compton Rd (Cnr Ewing St)07 3135 9490
Showroom 179 Railway Terrace08 8118 6070
Showroom 245 Ferntree Gully Road03 9982 1720
3/425 Scarborough Beach Rd08 6467 0110