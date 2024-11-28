Logo
Ampelite Australia
Ampelite Australia

    Wonderglas GC GRP sheeting adds a glow to the Icehouse facade
    Wonderglas GC GRP sheeting adds a glow to the Icehouse facade

    Wonderglas GC, a UV protected glass reinforced polyester (GRP) sheeting product from Ampelite Australia was installed on...

    Lexan Thermoclick installed as soffit lining at Churchill Community Hub
    Lexan Thermoclick installed as soffit lining at Churchill Community Hub

    Lexan Thermoclick from Ampelite Australia was specified for the soffit lining at the entrance to the Churchill Community...

    Contact
    Display AddressDandenong, VIC

    Cnr Kitchen & Zenith Rd

    03 9794 0977
