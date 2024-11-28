Logo
Actron Air
Actron Air

    Mingara Recreation Club
    How 4 new ActronAir ACs saved $25K+ in power bills for Mingara Recreation Club

    Four new air conditioners from Actron Air were installed at the Mingara Recreation Club in Tumbi Umbi, NSW to provide be...

    Hercules unit achieves 40 percent energy savings at Narellan, NSW shopping centre
    Hercules unit achieves 40 percent energy savings at Narellan, NSW shopping centre

    A newly installed Hercules air conditioning system from Actron Air achieved significant savings in energy consumption co...

    Contact
    Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

    5 Irvine Place

    1300 522 722 or 02 8
    Office AddressWickham, NSW

    6 Portside Crescent

    (02) 4961 4966
    Office AddressLytton, QLD

    Portlink Industrial Park, 119 Benjamin Place

    (07) 3348 2930
    Office AddressHilton, SA

    Unit 4A/69 Sir Donald Bradman Drive

    (08) 8352 6687
    Office AddressMt Waverley, VIC

    Hallmarc Office Park, Unit 12/15 Ricketts Road

    (03) 9544 0415
