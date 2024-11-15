Logo
News
duro paint: Environment-safe paints and coatings for exteriors and interiors

Ability Building Colours presents duro paint, a versatile range of environmentally-safe exterior and interior paints and...

abilox colouring pigments for coloured concrete

abilox from Ability Building Colours represents a broad range of UV-resistant colouring pigments formulated for through-...

When is black NOT black?

It is often found that a beautiful and painstakingly designed architectural project involving black coloured concrete fa...

Earthy red duro paint on renovated food and wine store specially blended by Ability Building Colours

Ability Building Colours blended an ochre red toned paint for the exterior of the renovated gastronomic food and wine En...

First time, only time: colour concrete once with oxide unfading through-pigmentation

Uniform, striking, and unfading colour is the ultimate goal anyone attempting to colour their concrete, whether they’re ...

First time, only time: colour concrete once with oxide unfading through-pigmentation

Uniform, striking, and unfading colour is the ultimate goal anyone attempting to colour their concrete, whether they’re ...

Colouring Concrete – Keys to Consistency

Perhaps almost everyone could agree with the statement, ‘It’s the best thing that’s happened to concrete!’

Free whitepaper: The causes and prevention of concrete cracks

Ability Building Colours highlights the common causes of concrete cracks in a variety of applications and demonstrates h...

Abli-Strength concrete admixtures from Ability Building Colours Co

Ability Building Colours Co presents the Abil-Strength ‘superpolymer’ admixture that improves the performance characteri...

Resources
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, Efflorein® Mark 2 has excellent waterproofing qualities.
Yes, Ability has Cosmotron® DPU-AC.
Yes, Ability has a minimum quantity order requirement of 10 x 10 litre Pails of Dy-on-crete® Mark 2.
Yes, Ability can colour match for large, special orders.
This ‘white salt’ effect is known as efflorescence. Ability has a product which is unique in the market place called Efflorein® Mark 2 which when mixed wit
Yes, we recommend Ability’s duro paint™ as a flexible filler.
We recommend Ability’s Dy-On-Crete® Mark 2 or duro paint™ with it’s 20 year guarantee* (*conditions apply).
Ability does not sell concrete - we manufacture pigments for concrete and other related construction products.
As all coatings vary, it would be advisable to check the corresponding product data found on the specific Product Data Sheets found within this website.
Ability sells pigments for concrete as well as our own ready-to-use coloured mortar for wall / rendering and bagging called Fulltone Mortar 8.
As each product and quantities vary, we advise you to check the Product data Sheets (PDS) for each specific Ability product found within
Ability have a variety of pigment and other product samples depending on our client’s needs.
From our Melbourne Warehouse, upon receiving an order before 10 am on a working day, we can have the product sent to Sydney by two working days.
Pricing varies based on quantities of product ordered - please speak to our friendly staff who can give you an estimate based on your requirements.
We accept credit card, cheque and cash.
Ability’s Warehouse and main office are located at: 133 - 135 Northern Road, West Heidelberg, Victoria 3081
Ability has an agent in every state of Australia. Please view our ‘Where to Buy’ section within our website for further details. Please note that not all
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

2/18 Metrolink Circuit

03 9457 1825
