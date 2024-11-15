News
duro paint: Environment-safe paints and coatings for exteriors and interiors
Ability Building Colours presents duro paint, a versatile range of environmentally-safe exterior and interior paints and...
abilox colouring pigments for coloured concrete
abilox from Ability Building Colours represents a broad range of UV-resistant colouring pigments formulated for through-...
When is black NOT black?
It is often found that a beautiful and painstakingly designed architectural project involving black coloured concrete fa...
Earthy red duro paint on renovated food and wine store specially blended by Ability Building Colours
Ability Building Colours blended an ochre red toned paint for the exterior of the renovated gastronomic food and wine En...
First time, only time: colour concrete once with oxide unfading through-pigmentation
Uniform, striking, and unfading colour is the ultimate goal anyone attempting to colour their concrete, whether they’re ...
Colouring Concrete – Keys to Consistency
Perhaps almost everyone could agree with the statement, ‘It’s the best thing that’s happened to concrete!’
Free whitepaper: The causes and prevention of concrete cracks
Ability Building Colours highlights the common causes of concrete cracks in a variety of applications and demonstrates h...
Abli-Strength concrete admixtures from Ability Building Colours Co
Ability Building Colours Co presents the Abil-Strength ‘superpolymer’ admixture that improves the performance characteri...